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Manchester City silence hostile Anfield with 3-0 win over Liverpool

Manchester City were playing for the first time since an independent commission found them guilty of 114 breaches of the league's financial rules

Published on: Oct 11, 2026, 23:30:14 IST
Reuters |
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Manchester City silenced a hostile Anfield crowd as second-half goals from Erling Haaland, Jeremy Doku and Rayan Cherki secured a 3-0 victory over 10-man Liverpool on Sunday and maintained the Premier League leaders' perfect start to the season.

Manchester City's players celebrate on the pitch after the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Manchester City at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on October 11 (AFP)
Manchester City's players celebrate on the pitch after the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Manchester City at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on October 11 (AFP)

City were playing for the first time since an independent commission found them guilty of 114 breaches of the league's financial rules, and were greeted by deafening boos and angry chants.

But Enzo Maresca's side stood firm against Liverpool's early pressure and a fevered atmosphere before taking control after Ryan Gravenberch was sent off in the 62nd minute for a second booking following a foul on Doku.

Haaland then struck three minutes later, smashing a left-footed shot past Alisson after Doku worked the ball into the box and his attempted shot was deflected into the path of the big Norwegian.

Doku doubled the lead in the 68th minute with a gorgeous long-range shot that curled into the far top corner. Cherki completed the rout in the 78th minute when he let the ball roll through to Josko Gvardiol before turning into the box to meet his teammate's pass and slot the ball home.

 
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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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