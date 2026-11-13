In one of the biggest managerial shakeups in the Premier League recently, Mauricio Pochettino has been announced as the new head coach of Manchester United. He has agreed to take charge from November 18 and has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal.

Mauricio Pochettino has been appointed as the new Manchester United head coach (AP Photo/Maddy Grassy)

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The club has reached an agreement with the US Soccer Federation for The Argentine manage and his staff to be released after the conclusion of their responsibilities with the US men’s national team.

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The decision to bring Pochettino back to the Premier League happened after Michael Carrick's stint ran into troubled waters this season.

Carrick's story in 2026 was full of extreme highs and lows. He first took over as the interim manager in January 2026 after the sacking of Ruben Amorim. He did a solid job leading a struggling team to a third-place finish in the Premier League and UEFA Champions League qualification. That success earned him a three-year contract as the permanent manager.

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{{^usCountry}} However, things fell apart quickly this season. As club football pauses for the November international break, Manchester United find themselves in a shocking position in the Premier League table. They are currently sitting in 18th place, which puts them directly in the relegation zone. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, things fell apart quickly this season. As club football pauses for the November international break, Manchester United find themselves in a shocking position in the Premier League table. They are currently sitting in 18th place, which puts them directly in the relegation zone. {{/usCountry}}

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From their first 10 matches of the 2026/27 season, United have earned only eight points. They have just one win, along with five draws and four losses. The team has a negative-five goal difference and just played a messy 4-4 draw against Aston Villa.

Premier League experience

Mauricio Pochettino brings a wealth of managerial experience across Europe to fix this crisis. He began his career at Espanyol in 2009, saving them from relegation. He then moved to the Premier League with Southampton in 2013. His high-pressing style there caught the eye of Tottenham Hotspur.

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During a successful five-year spell at Spurs from 2014 to 2019, he won 159 games, consistently secured Champions League football, and famously reached the 2019 Champions League Final. In 2021, he joined PSG when he won the first major trophies of his career, including a Ligue 1 title. Most recently, he managed Chelsea in the 2023/24 season.

A release clause in his USMNT contract allowed United to negotiate directly with his representatives.

The job ahead for Pochettino is anything but easy. United’s upcoming schedule is very difficult, starting with a tough away match against North-West Derby rivals Liverpool on November 21.