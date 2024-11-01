Manchester United appoint Ruben Amorim as new head coach

Manchester United have found their replacement for Erik ten Hag, announcing Portuguese Ruben Amorim as their new head coach. Amorim has joined United on a contract until 2027, and with a club option for an additional year. Amorim will officially join United on November 11 (Monday). Ruben Amorim during a match.(REUTERS)

In an official statement, United said, "Ruben is one of the most exciting and highly rated young coaches in European football. Highly decorated as both a player and coach, his titles include winning the Primeira Liga twice in Portugal with Sporting CP; the first of which was the club’s first title in 19 years."

"Ruud van Nistelrooy will continue to take charge of the team until Ruben joins", the statement further added.

Amorim found success as manager of Sporting CP and is a former player, and he mainly played as a midfielder. He spent most of his playing career with Belenenses and Benfica, signing for the latter in 2008, where he won ten major titles, including three league titles, one Taca de Portugal, five Tacas da Liga and one Supertaca Candido de Oliveira. He also represented the national team in two FIFA World Cups, earning 14 caps.

After retiring in 2017, he began his coaching career at Casa Pia in 2018. He was appointed as head coach at Braga B, before taking charge of the first team in December 2019, claiming the 2020 Taca da Liga.

Then in March 2020, he became manager of Sporting CP, becoming then the third-most expensive manager ever. He also led the club to a double of the Taca de Liga and Primeira Liga, ending the latter's 19-year league title drought. He also won the Primeira Liga's Manager of the Year award for the 2020-21 season. He also led them to another Primeira Liga title in the 2023-24 season.