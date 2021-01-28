Manchester United condemn racist abuse of players on social media
Manchester United on Thursday condemned the racial abuse of some of their players following Wednesday's shock 2-1 Premier League home defeat by Sheffield United.
Sky Sports reported that former England under-21 defender Axel Tuanzebe and France forward Anthony Martial were targeted on Instagram, with several users posting racist comments and symbols on their pictures.
Tuanzebe also suffered abuse on Twitter, the report added.
"Everyone at Manchester United is disgusted by the racial abuse received by players via social media after last night's game," Manchester United said in a statement.
"We utterly condemn it and it is encouraging to see other fans condemn this on social media also.
"Manchester United has zero tolerance of any form of racism or discrimination and a long-standing commitment to campaigning against it through our All Red All Equal initiative.
The club said "identifying these anonymous mindless idiots remains problematic" and urged social media platforms and regulatory authorities to strengthen measures to prevent players from being abused.
United, who are second in the league with 40 points from 20 games, a point behind Manchester City who hve a game in hand, visit Arsenal on Saturday.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Frenkie de Jong making big strides in Barcelona's midfield
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Manchester United condemn racist abuse of players on social media
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arsenal unsure if Aubameyang will be ready to face Manchester United
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Churchill Brothers aim to extend lead atop I-League table
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
I-League: Indian Arrows aim to grab points against Chennai City FC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
FIFA unveils education program to combat player abuse
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AFC Women's Asian Cup in India to be held from Jan 20 to Feb 6 next year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mourinho not expecting Alli to leave in January
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Juventus, Atalanta reach Italian Cup semifinals
- Alvaro Morata and Gianluca Frabotta scored first-half goals for Juventus while Dejan Kulusevski and Federico Chiesa added late strikes.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Messi leads Barca to Copa comeback win over Rayo
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tuchel's 1st game as Chelsea coach ends in 0-0 draw v Wolves
- The German coach was hired on Tuesday as the replacement for the fired Frank Lampard, giving him just one training session to get his methods over to the players.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man Utd slumps to shock 2-1 loss to Sheffield Utd in EPL
- A series of defensive blunders by Man United contributed to Oliver Burke scoring a deflected goal in the 74th that proved to be the winner at Old Trafford, ending the hosts’ three-month unbeaten run in the league.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Acting CAF president Selemani disqualified from FIFA elections
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ibrahimović denounces racism after spat with Lukaku
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Liverpool must be a team nobody wants to play, says Klopp
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox