Manchester United star Mason Greenwood to leave club after investigation

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood will leave Old Trafford, the Premier League club said on Monday following an investigation into allegations of attempted rape of which he was cleared. Manchester United's Mason Greenwood looks dejected after a missed chance (REUTERS)

"All those involved, including Mason, recognise the difficulties with him recommencing his career at Manchester United," the club said in a statement.

"It has therefore been mutually agreed that it would be most appropriate for him to do so away from Old Trafford, and we will now work with Mason to achieve that outcome."