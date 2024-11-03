Manchester United vs Chelsea LIVE Score: Van Nistelrooy to make Premier League managerial debut as MUN host CHE

Manchester United vs Chelsea Live Score: With Ruben Amorim yet to join, Ruud van Nistelrooy will make his Premier League managerial debut as Manchester United host Chelsea at Old Trafford, on Sunday. The United legend is currently serving as interim manager after United sacked Erik ten Hag earlier this week. He began his interim tenure with a 5-2 win vs Leicester City in the League Cup on Wednesday, and will look to build on that result. But United's league form has been poor and they are 14th in the standings....Read More

Speaking ahead of the match, the Dutchman said, "There's been so many games where we felt we could get a better result for the way we played. I'm talking Palace, I'm talking West Ham, talking Fenerbahce, talking Porto. But in the end we also know it's about results, this game, and that's part of our jobs."

Meanwhile, Chelsea's Enzo Maresca will be relying on Cole Palmer. He has continued his form from last season, and has been key to this fifth position in the table. He has scored seven goals and bagged five assists. "Cole is doing every time very good," Maresca said. "I said at the beginning of the season: If we expect 20 goals and 20 assists from him, then it is probably wrong because we don't need to put all of the pressure on his shoulders. He has to enjoy football. If he enjoys, for sure he is going to score and assist his teammates."