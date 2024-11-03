Manchester United vs Chelsea LIVE Score: Van Nistelrooy to make Premier League managerial debut as MUN host CHE
Manchester United vs Chelsea LIVE Score: MUN will look to get their campaign back on track, and take on CHE in their upcoming Premier League fixture.
Manchester United vs Chelsea Live Score: With Ruben Amorim yet to join, Ruud van Nistelrooy will make his Premier League managerial debut as Manchester United host Chelsea at Old Trafford, on Sunday. The United legend is currently serving as interim manager after United sacked Erik ten Hag earlier this week. He began his interim tenure with a 5-2 win vs Leicester City in the League Cup on Wednesday, and will look to build on that result. But United's league form has been poor and they are 14th in the standings....Read More
Speaking ahead of the match, the Dutchman said, "There's been so many games where we felt we could get a better result for the way we played. I'm talking Palace, I'm talking West Ham, talking Fenerbahce, talking Porto. But in the end we also know it's about results, this game, and that's part of our jobs."
Meanwhile, Chelsea's Enzo Maresca will be relying on Cole Palmer. He has continued his form from last season, and has been key to this fifth position in the table. He has scored seven goals and bagged five assists. "Cole is doing every time very good," Maresca said. "I said at the beginning of the season: If we expect 20 goals and 20 assists from him, then it is probably wrong because we don't need to put all of the pressure on his shoulders. He has to enjoy football. If he enjoys, for sure he is going to score and assist his teammates."
United's woes!
United have only registered 11 points after nine Premier League matches this season (Won three, drawn two, lost four), their second-fewest after nine games ahead of only 2019-20 (10). The only two times they have lost four of their first nine league games have been in each of the last two seasons under Ten Hag.
MUN eye history
United are unbeaten in their last 11 home league games vs Chelsea (won five, drawn six), and will be looking to make it three consecutive wins at Old Trafford for the first time since January 1957.
Most drawn fixture in Premier League history
Manchester United vs Chelsea is the most drawn match in Premier League history, with 26 of their earlier 64 meetings finishing level.
Can CHE make it back-to-back wins vs MUN?
Although they were trailing in stoppage time, Chelsea won their last Premier League fixture vs United 4-3 in April. Thet last won consecutive leaguemetings with United in March 2011 (a run of thee).
When does Amorim start his managerial tenure?
Amorim will join United on November 11. He has signed a contract until 2027, and with a club option for an additional year.
Enzo Maresca set for reunion!
Maresca is set for a reunion with former teammate Van Nistelrooy. The pair spent time together at Malaga. Speaking ahead of the match, Maresca said, "I will give Van Nistelrooy a big hug before the game. We expect a tough game. He's a fantastic guy, humble, and very professional. We had a very good group of human beings at that time at Malaga. It's nice to remember those moments."
"Hopefully, it's a good time to play them. It's a really tough place to win and our recent record shows that," he added.
CHE team news
Sancho is unavailable as he can't face his parent club, and has already lost his spot to Neto in recent fixtures. Meanwhile, Chelsea captain James is fit again and set to make his comeback!
MUN team news
Onana, Mazraoui and Hojlund are expected to return to the side for today's match. Meanwhile, Eriksen has reportedly not reached full fitness yet, and he missed the Leicester win.
Hello and welcome everyone!
Hello and welcome everyone to our live coverage of today's Premier League fixture between eternal rivals Manchester United and Chelsea! United are 14th in the standings and really need a win to get their campaign back on track before Amorim's arrival. Meanwhile, Chelsea are fifth and will look to build on their good form.