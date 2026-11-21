Punjab FC held Chennaiyin FC to a 1-1 draw in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in Chennai, on Saturday. Chennaiyin went ahead through a Nikhil Prabhu own goal (13’) before Raphael Messi Bouli pulled Punjab level just before half-time. The result leaves Punjab FC fifth in the table, with Chennaiyin in seventh.

Raphael Messi Bouli (centre) is being congratulated by his team-mates. (Punjab FC) more less

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Chennaiyin started with intent, using fast transitions to test the Punjab defence early on. Lalhriatpuia Chawngthu saw his strike blocked away after Brison Fernandes found him after making his way into the area.

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The hosts broke the deadlock in the 13th minute through Irfan Yadwad, who latched on to a line-breaking through ball from Nuno Reis. He took a touch to go around the goalkeeper, and his shot across the box was deflected into his own net by Nikhil Prabhu to make it 1-0.

Punjab made inroads and saw a strike of their own go wayward when Manglenthan Kipgen sent a left-footed effort just over the bar. The visitors drew level just before the break as Muhammed Suhail's right-footed shot forced a save from Mohammad Nawaz, but the Chennaiyin custodian could only parry it into the path of Messi Bouli, who made no mistake to make it 1-1.

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{{^usCountry}} Both teams went in search of a winner after the restart. Chennaiyin came close through Irfan and Stojanovic, while Alfred Planas had Punjab’s best chance of the second period, but the scores remained unchanged until the final whistle in what was an evenly contested encounter. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Both teams went in search of a winner after the restart. Chennaiyin came close through Irfan and Stojanovic, while Alfred Planas had Punjab’s best chance of the second period, but the scores remained unchanged until the final whistle in what was an evenly contested encounter. {{/usCountry}}