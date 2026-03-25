Mohamed Salah: Liverpool’s talisman decides to walk alone

After a prolific career in the Reds’ colours, Mohamed Salah has decided to bring down the curtain on his glorious tenure. Irrespective of what Liverpool win this season, the 33-year-old ‘Egyptian King’ will leave Anfield after having won everything with the Merseyside club.

Since joining Liverpool from AS Roma in 2017 for a meagre £34m, the left footed winger has carved a niche for himself and earned a legendary status.

But this season, in particular, will remain an anomaly for him. His loss of form and confidence coupled with the death of teammate and friend Diogo Jota, has played a part in his dwindling numbers.

During his peak at Liverpool along side Robert Firmino and Sadio Mane, Salah, the Reds wreaked havoc by tearing opposition defences to pieces. Not only this triumvirate, he was aided with long balls from Trent Alexander-Arnold too along side the composure of club captain and midfielder Jordan Henderson. All helmed by former Reds manager Jurgen Klopp, who forged relationships with players and fans unlike any other manager.