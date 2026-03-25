Mohamed Salah: Liverpool’s talisman decides to walk alone
After a prolific career in the Reds’ colours, Mohamed Salah has decided to bring down the curtain on his glorious tenure. Irrespective of what Liverpool win this season, the 33-year-old ‘Egyptian King’ will leave Anfield after having won everything with the Merseyside club.
Since joining Liverpool from AS Roma in 2017 for a meagre £34m, the left footed winger has carved a niche for himself and earned a legendary status.
But this season, in particular, will remain an anomaly for him. His loss of form and confidence coupled with the death of teammate and friend Diogo Jota, has played a part in his dwindling numbers.
During his peak at Liverpool along side Robert Firmino and Sadio Mane, Salah, the Reds wreaked havoc by tearing opposition defences to pieces. Not only this triumvirate, he was aided with long balls from Trent Alexander-Arnold too along side the composure of club captain and midfielder Jordan Henderson. All helmed by former Reds manager Jurgen Klopp, who forged relationships with players and fans unlike any other manager.
Salah remained pivotal to Liverpool’s Premier League triumph in 2019-20 and 2024-25.
During his time under Klopp, Salah touched rare heights that only Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi could reach.
This season, Salah continued where he left last season after scoring in the 4-2 win against Bournemouth. But, nothing went as planned thereon. The lack of form and assurance in the starting 11 eluded him.
There was a sense of inevitability in his departure announcement after his fallout with manager Arne Slot in December last year and we saw this coming.
It was for the first time that Salah was benched this season under Slot after his explosive interview after the 2-2 draw with Leeds United where he claimed breakdown of his relationship with the manager.
Despite public assurances at his press conferences by Slot, it seemed there was no coming back from the situation.
Slot has been vocal about Salah’s omission in the team which didn’t go down well with the player. The summer incomings worth £450m including big name signings Florian Wirtz, Alexander Isak, and Hugo Ekitike has also subtly paved the way for his departure.
This season, there were glimpses of Salah’s on field bonhomie with Wirtz, Ekitike and Dominik Szoboszlai but those were far and few.
Astonishing individual accolades
Salah has scored 255 goals for Liverpool that places him third in the all-time list behind club legends Ian Rush and Roger Hunt. He has reached the 30-goal mark in a season five times while at the club and at 42, he holds the Premier League record for the most games in which a player has registered both a goal and an assist.
Salah’s Anfield career includes eight major trophies namely two Premier League titles, one Champions League, FA Cup, two League Cups, one FIFA Club World Cup and a UEFA Super Cup.
One individual trophy which has eluded him remains the Ballon d’Or but that doesn’t invalidate the ones he already owns.
Final dance
Liverpool’s chances of retaining the Premier League title dissipated long time back but they can still win the UEFA Champions League and FA Cup.
Salah’s imminent exit leaves a huge void at Liverpool Football Club. Salah can still end the season on a high and help Liverpool win either or both the Champions League and FA Cup.