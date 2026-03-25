Mohamed Salah to leave Liverpool at end of season as club great closes one of Anfield's finest modern chapters

Mohamed Salah will leave Liverpool at the end of the 2025-26 season, bringing down the curtain on one of the most decorated and productive careers in the club’s modern history. Liverpool confirmed the decision in an official statement, while Salah also addressed supporters in an emotional message, saying: “Liverpool is not just a football club, it’s a passion, it’s a history, it’s a spirit.”

Salah’s exit will come after nine seasons at Anfield. Since arriving from Roma in 2017, the Egypt forward has scored 255 goals in 435 appearances for Liverpool, making him the club’s third-highest scorer of all time behind only Ian Rush and Roger Hunt. He also leaves as one of the Premier League era’s defining forwards, sitting fourth on the competition’s all-time scoring list with 191 goals.

A Liverpool career defined by goals, silverware and records Salah helped Liverpool win eight major trophies during his time at the club: two Premier League titles, the Champions League, the FA Cup, two League Cups, the FIFA Club World Cup and the UEFA Super Cup. Across Jurgen Klopp’s peak years and beyond, he remained the constant — a forward who combined relentless output with big-match impact in both domestic and European competitions.

His individual honours underline that dominance. Salah has won the Premier League Golden Boot four times, a joint record, while consistently ranking among the league’s top contributors for goals and assists across multiple seasons. He also holds Liverpool’s record for most goals in a single Premier League campaign, scoring 32 in the 2017-18 season - a benchmark that announced his arrival as a generational forward.

In his message to supporters, Salah kept the tone emotional but direct. “Leaving is never easy. You gave me the best time of my life,” he said, before adding the line that will resonate most strongly with Liverpool supporters: “Because of all of you, I will never walk alone.”

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The official announcement does not name Salah’s next club, though the agreement allows him to leave on a free transfer at the end of the season. What is certain already is the scale of the legacy he leaves behind. Liverpool are not simply losing a star forward; they are saying goodbye to a player who delivered elite output year after year, drove their return to the top of English and European football, and built a record that places him firmly among the greatest players in the club’s history.