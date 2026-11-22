Mohun Bagan Super Giant went top of the Indian Super League (ISL) table with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Churchill Brothers SC at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in Goa, on Sunday. Lallianzuala Chhangte and substitute Anirudh Thapa scored for the Mariners before Sebastian Gutiérrez pulled one back from the penalty spot, leading to a tense finish.

The win took the Mariners to 15 points from six matches, while Churchill remained on three points. (ISL) more less

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Churchill matched the visitors in the opening exchanges, with Dramane Salou testing Vishal Kaith. However, Mohun Bagan soon began creating chances of their own, and Chhangte broke the deadlock in the 27th minute. Subhasish Bose found Dejan Dražić, who beat his marker and passed to Jamie Maclaren. The Australian squared the ball for Chhangte to slide home at the far post.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

A goal down, Churchill Head Coach Dimitris Dimitriou made two bold changes as early as the 36th minute, bringing on Stendly Fernandes and Gutiérrez. The substitutes made an immediate impact as the Red Machines started troubling the Mohun Bagan defence. Bogdan Mandić forced Kaith into a save, while Gutiérrez tested the custodian twice, including an effort tipped over the bar in first-half stoppage time.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Tempers also flared at half-time, with Churchill captain Kingslee Fernandes booked following an argument. Meanwhile, Churchill kept up the pressure after the break, with Gutiérrez forcing another save from Kaith. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tempers also flared at half-time, with Churchill captain Kingslee Fernandes booked following an argument. Meanwhile, Churchill kept up the pressure after the break, with Gutiérrez forcing another save from Kaith. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Mohun Bagan Head Coach Panagiotis Dilmpéris responded by introducing Manvir Singh and Thapa in the 53rd minute. Nine minutes later, Manvir held off a challenge on the right and found Maclaren, whose cut-back was finished by Thapa for the second goal against the run of play.

But Churchill were not finished. Vincy Barretto beat Abhishek Singh on the left before Manvir brought him down inside the box. Gutiérrez chipped the penalty down the middle in the 85th minute as Kaith dived left.

The hosts piled on the pressure in the closing stages, but Kaith saved Stendly's low effort and Gutiérrez fired over the bar as Mohun Bagan held on.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The win took the Mariners to 15 points from six matches, while Churchill remained on three points.