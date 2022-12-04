Home / Sports / Football / Neymar provides massive injury update ahead of Brazil's FIFA World Cup round of 16 match against South Korea

Neymar provides massive injury update ahead of Brazil's FIFA World Cup round of 16 match against South Korea

Published on Dec 04, 2022

Brazil on Saturday suffered a huge blow as Alex Telles and Gabriel Jesus were ruled out of the remainder of the FIFA World Cup campaign

Brazil's forward #10 Neymar looks on during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group G football match between Brazil and Serbia at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail
By HT Sports Desk

Brazil on Saturday suffered a huge blow as full back Alex Telles and forward Gabriel Jesus were ruled out of the remainder of the FIFA World Cup campaign in Qatar after both suffering a knee injury during the team's final game against Cameroon. However, later on the same day, Brazil had a delightful piece of news for their fans as Neymar was back training with the side ahead of their Round of 16 game against South Korea on Monday.

Neymar was fouled nine times during Brazil's opener against Serbia before he limped off the field with an ankle injury. He missed the next two games for Brazil since he had damaged ligaments in his right ankle.

However, he returned to train with the team on Saturday and later took to Instagram to share an update as well. “I feel good,” Neymar said in a post on Instagram. “I knew that I would now.”

ALSO READ: Amid Neymar concerns, Brazil suffer two huge injury blows ahead of FIFA World Cup Round of 16 against South Korea

Neymar had a rather light training session with the players who did not start in the game against Cameroon. According to a series of pictures released by Brazilian football federation, Neymar did a few individual drills, kicking the ball with both feet and not showing signs of his injury.

The team's doctors are yet to give an official update on his availability for the match against South Korea.

Brazil are aiming to lift their first World Cup title in two decades. In 2018, in Russia, they were eliminated by Belgium in the quarterfinals.

    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

