Neymar provides massive injury update ahead of Brazil's FIFA World Cup round of 16 match against South Korea

Brazil on Saturday suffered a huge blow as full back Alex Telles and forward Gabriel Jesus were ruled out of the remainder of the FIFA World Cup campaign in Qatar after both suffering a knee injury during the team's final game against Cameroon. However, later on the same day, Brazil had a delightful piece of news for their fans as Neymar was back training with the side ahead of their Round of 16 game against South Korea on Monday.

Neymar was fouled nine times during Brazil's opener against Serbia before he limped off the field with an ankle injury. He missed the next two games for Brazil since he had damaged ligaments in his right ankle.

However, he returned to train with the team on Saturday and later took to Instagram to share an update as well. “I feel good,” Neymar said in a post on Instagram. “I knew that I would now.”

Neymar had a rather light training session with the players who did not start in the game against Cameroon. According to a series of pictures released by Brazilian football federation, Neymar did a few individual drills, kicking the ball with both feet and not showing signs of his injury.

The team's doctors are yet to give an official update on his availability for the match against South Korea.

Brazil are aiming to lift their first World Cup title in two decades. In 2018, in Russia, they were eliminated by Belgium in the quarterfinals.

