Lionel Messi's retirement from the Argentina team left a big void in international football. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner dominated the world stage for two decades, scoring 126 goals and winning a World Cup, two Copa America titles, one Finalissima, and an Olympic gold.

Lionel Messi played his final Argentina match against Benin. (AP Photo)

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In his final appearance for Argentina, the 39-year-old scored his 126th international goal before 85,000 supporters as Argentina secured a 3-0 victory over Benin. He also provided two assists, contributing to every goal in the match.Messi announced his retirement from international football weeks after the 2026 World Cup final, stating that his father's demise made the decision firm. The Argentinian Football Association organised a farewell match for a player widely regarded as the greatest of all time.

Neymar Jr had a message for Lionel Messi on the night of his Argentina farewell. The two became close friends during their time at Barcelona, and Neymar thanked the Argentine superstar for making him love football even more while recalling the time they spent playing together.

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Deep Dive What achievements did Lionel Messi accomplish during his international career with Argentina? Lionel Messi scored 126 goals, won one World Cup, two Copa America titles, one Finalissima, and an Olympic gold medal in 208 appearances for Argentina. What was the emotional significance of Messi's farewell match for Argentina? Messi's farewell match was filled with emotion as fans, teammates, and family honored his contributions, marking the end of an era in international football and spotlighting his legacy. How did Neymar and Ronaldinho pay tribute to Messi during his farewell? Neymar expressed gratitude for Messi's impact on his love for football, while Ronaldinho reflected on their shared journey in football and Messi's dedication to Argentina.

{{^usCountry}} "Who loves football has enjoyed you throughout these years… Today is your last game in the shirt of your national team, of your country, and I hope you savor every second, that all the tributes today make you happy. It's not just Argentina that thanks you, the world thanks you for everything you did for football. Thank you for making me love football even more, it was an honor to have played against you and even more so to make history by your side. THANKS Leo Messi," Neymar wrote on social media. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Who loves football has enjoyed you throughout these years… Today is your last game in the shirt of your national team, of your country, and I hope you savor every second, that all the tributes today make you happy. It's not just Argentina that thanks you, the world thanks you for everything you did for football. Thank you for making me love football even more, it was an honor to have played against you and even more so to make history by your side. THANKS Leo Messi," Neymar wrote on social media. {{/usCountry}}

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Ronaldinho's message for Messi

Ronaldinho also shared a message for Messi on social media ahead of his Argentina farewell. The two have known each other since Messi’s early Barcelona days, and the Brazilian looked back at their journey together, including the moment they helped Argentina fulfil the dream of becoming world champions.

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"What a pleasure and what joy to have been part of your story from the very first day, brother! You made us smile and enjoy football so much!!! Your name is etched in the history of your country, of the whole world... Only we know the joy we felt when we fulfilled our childhood dream, representing our entire nation and becoming world champions!!!! You gave everything for your national team and for your country... I understand you perfectly and I know that everything related to family makes us rethink things... Enjoy life, brother. I wish you the very best, today and always," Ronaldinho wrote.