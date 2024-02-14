 Real Madrid rejoice but VAR chaos compounds Leipzig's woes as coach Rose fumes | Football News - Hindustan Times
Real Madrid rejoice but VAR chaos compounds Leipzig's woes as coach Rose fumes

ByHT Sports Desk
Feb 14, 2024 12:06 PM IST

Leipzig was left bitterly disappointed after a contentious disallowed goal marred their 1-0 defeat against Real Madrid in the Champions League last-16 clash on Tuesday. The controversy stemmed from striker Benjamin Sesko's early goal being chalked off due to an incorrect offside call by the linesman, despite clear evidence from replays showing Sesko was onside. Despite appeals, VAR upheld the decision, compounding Leipzig's grievances.

Benjamin Sesko's goal did not count as referee waved offside.(AP)
Benjamin Sesko's goal did not count as referee waved offside.(AP)

Adding to the chaos, another Leipzig player, Benjamin Henrichs, was deemed offside, obstructing the view of Madrid's goalkeeper, even though he didn't touch the ball. Madrid capitalised on this setback, with Brahim Diaz scoring a remarkable solo goal in the second half, ultimately deciding the outcome of the first-leg match.

Despite acknowledging Diaz's exceptional goal, Leipzig coach Marco Rose voiced his disagreement with the officiating, insisting that the disallowed goal had a significant impact on the game's dynamics. "There was a legitimate goal that should have stood," lamented Rose, suggesting that a different outcome might have ensued had Leipzig been ahead.

Surprisingly, Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos sided with Rose, acknowledging that the disallowed goal should have counted. "He was called offside because he supposedly obstructed the goalkeeper, but the goalkeeper wouldn't have reached the ball anyway," remarked Kroos, highlighting the injustice of the decision.

Ancelotti defends call

Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti, however, deflected questions about the controversial call, suggesting reporters inquire with the referee for clarification. Despite the controversy, Rose refrained from criticizing the referee's experience, opting instead to focus on the need for improvement and accountability in officiating.

Looking ahead, Rose remained optimistic about Leipzig's chances of progressing to the quarter-finals, emphasizing the team's determination to make a strong statement in the return leg in Madrid. "We aim to present our best selves in Madrid, to pose the greatest challenge possible," asserted Rose, underlining Leipzig's resolve to bounce back from the setback and demonstrate their resilience on the big stage.

