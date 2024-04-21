Real Madrid vs Barcelona, La Liga Live Streaming: When and Where to watch El Clasico live online and on TV in India?

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez feels winning the El Clasico is the only way the Catalan giants can hold off Real Madrid's title bid in the Spanish top flight. After dumping Manchester City out of the UEFA Champions League in the quarter-final stage, Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid side is set to host arch-rivals Barcelona on matchday 32 of the La Liga at the Santiago Bernabeu. Real Madrid players react during a penalty shootout(REUTERS)

Hosts Real Madrid are comfortably on top of La Liga with 78 points in 31 matches. The Los Blancos have recorded 24 wins - the most by a side in the Spanish top flight this season. While Real Madrid have made it to the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League, Xavi's Barcelona lost their 2nd leg clash against Kylian Mbappe-starrer PSGG at home. Xavi's men are placed second on the La Liga points table.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

However, Barca are eight points behind league-leaders Real Madrid after playing the same number (31) of matches. Real Madrid have recorded 14 wins over Barca in the last 38 meetings. Barcelona have defeated Real Madrid 17 times while there have been 7 draws in the Clasico encounters. Real Madrid arrived at the Clasico showdown with a winning streak of four matches in La Liga. The hosts are yet to register a defeat in their last 16 games. With 16 goals, Jude Bellingham is the leading goal-getter for Los Blancos. Barca forward Robert Lewandowski has scored 13 goals for the visitors.

Here are the live-streaming details of El Clasico 2024:

When will the La Liga match between Real Madrid and Barcelona be played?

The La Liga match between Real Madrid and Barcelona will be played on Monday, April 22, 2024.

Where will the La Liga match between Real Madrid and Barcelona be held?

The La Liga match between Real Madrid and Barcelona will be held at the Santiago Bernabeu.

What time will the La Liga match between Real Madrid and Barcelona be telecast in India?

The La Liga match between Real Madrid and Barcelona will be telecast at 12:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the La Liga match between Real Madrid and Barcelona in India?

The La Liga match between Real Madrid and Barcelona will be telecast on Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD channels.

Where will the live streaming of the La Liga match between Real Madrid and Barcelona be available?

The live streaming of the La Liga match between Real Madrid and Barcelona will be available on Jio Cinema.