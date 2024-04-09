Real Madrid vs Man City, Arsenal vs Bayern: Champions League live streaming: When and where to watch UCL quarterfinals

Record-time winners Real Madrid will hope to avenge their last season's heavy defeat at the hands of eventual winners Manchester City in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday. After enjoying an extended rest, Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid are set to host defending champions Man City at the famous Santiago Bernabeu. The quarter-final 1st leg encounter will mark Ancelotti's 200th appearance in the Champions League. Real Madrid are up against Man City in the Champions League knockout stage for the third successive season(REUTERS)

Real Madrid are set to lock horns with Pep Guardiola's men in the Champions League knockout stage for the third successive season. Hosts Madrid have only won one of their last six games against the Premier League giants. Real Madrid manager Ancelotti (113) and Man City head coach Guardiola (109) have recorded the most number of wins as managers in the celebrated tournament. Real Madrid will have to end Man City's 10-game winning run in the Champions League to record a lead over the reigning champions in the 1st leg.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Banking on their Champions League experience against Arsenal, former winners Bayern Munich have arrived in London for their first leg tie of the quarter-final stage. Six-time winners Bayern are set to meet the Gunners for the fifth time in the European competition. Finalists in 2006, the hosts have lost all of their previous four knockout stage meetings against the Bundesliga heavyweights. With the Champions League set for a return, here's all you need to know about tonight's blockbuster clashes.

When will Real Madrid vs Manchester City and Arsenal vs Bayern Munich matches be played in UEFA Champions League?

The Real Madrid vs Manchester City and Arsenal vs Bayern Munich matches are scheduled for kick-off at 12:30 AM IST on Wednesday.

Where will the Real Madrid vs Manchester City and Arsenal vs Bayern Munich games of the Champions League be played?

Los Blancos will host Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabeu while Arsenal will face visitors Bayern Munich at the Emirates on Wednesday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Real Madrid vs Manchester City and Arsenal vs Bayern Munich matches in India?

All matches of the Champions League season 2023-2024 will have a live broadcast on Sony Sports Network in India.

How to watch live streaming of Real Madrid vs Manchester City and Arsenal vs Bayern Munich games in India?

Football fans can watch the live streaming of the UEFA Champions League matches on SonyLIV.