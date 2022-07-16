Robert Lewandowski: Bayern Munich striker agrees £42.5m deal to join Barcelona - Reports

Spanish giants FC Barcelona have reportedly agreed a deal to sign striker Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich. According to Sky Sports, the Polish striker will be flying to Barcelona for his medical before signing the contract. The deal is expect to reach £42.5m. Lewandowski had a year remaining in his contract with Bayern Munich but decided not to renew the deal, ending his 8-year stint with the German club.

Lewandowski made his name as one of the top strikers in football during his time at Bayern, scoring 344 goals for the side in 375 matches. 238 of these goals came in the Bundesliga.

Incredibly, Lewandowski lifted the title in all of his 8 years at the club, while winning the Champions League in the 2019/20 season. In addition, he also lifted 3 German Cup, and five German Super Cup titles with Bayern Munich.

This also means Lewandowski will leave Germany after 12 years, having played in four of them for Borussia Dortmund (2010-2014). He had scored 74 goals in 131 Bundesliga appearances for the side.

The report further states that Bayern had earlier rejected an offer from Barcelona for Lewandowski last month. However, with the club finally agreeing for the deal, it might facilitate Bayern the signing of defender Matthijs de Ligt from Juventus.

“Xavi desperately wants a world-class striker who can guarantee 30 or more goals a season. A two or three-year contract is in the making with a salary of about €35m to €40m (£30m to £34m) a year,” Sky quotes one of their reporters as saying.

“Barcelona are not able to pay high fees but high salaries. It was always a dream for Lewandowski to play in Spain - either Real Madrid or Barcelona.”

With Bayern now in need of a striker, rumours also circulated on Twitter over the German club contemplating a potential move for Cristiano Ronaldo, who reportedly wants to leave Manchester United.

