Ronaldo confirms he wants to take the reins of Brazilian football

Brazil legend Ronaldo has confirmed he wants to become president of the country's football governing body to address a "deep crisis" the sport is facing nationally. (FILES) In this file photo taken on June 30, 2002, Brazil's forward Ronaldo celebrates, with tears in his eyes, after Brazil won 2-0 against Germany. (Photo by DANIEL GARCIA / AFP)(AFP)

"I have hundreds of motivations, but I think the biggest of them is really to restore international respect to Brazilian football," he said in an interview on Monday with the Globoesporte website.

Ronaldo said he wanted to be an "alternative for significant change" as candidate for the job of running the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF).

"O Fenomeno" ("The Phenomenon"), as the 48-year-old became known over the course of his 1993-2011 career, said he wants to use the CBF presidency to help Brazil's national team to regain its glory as five-time world champions.

"The Selecao has to recover its prestige. I'll do everything so that the players understand the historic importance of playing for the national team," he said.

Ronaldo scored both goals when Brazil beat Germany in the 2002 World Cup final in Japan, and was twice winner of the Ballon d'Or.

To lodge his CBF candidacy, he needs the support of Brazilian regional clubs and federations.

To get those, he promised to travel "all around Brazil" and share the "incredible plans" he has for the sport.

The date of the next CBF election has not yet been set, but should happen between March 2025 and March 2026, according to Brazilian media.

- 'Much deeper problem' -

Current CBF chief Ednaldo Rodrigues has been criticized for slotting in temporary coaches for the national team after Tite's 2022 exit while waiting for Carlo Ancelotti to arrive -- something that did not happen when the Italian decided late last year to extend his contract as manager of Real Madrid.

Currently coached by Dorival Junior, the Selecao are fifth in South America qualifying for the 2026 World Cup tournament, seven points behind leaders Argentina.

"My problem is not Ednaldo. The problem is much deeper. My goal is to bring the people closer to the Selecao. Today, the people are indifferent when the Selecao plays," Ronaldo told Globoesporte.

"I am an alternative of significant change for Brazilian football, which is going through a deep crisis," he said.

Ronaldo, a former star for Barcelona, Inter Milan and Real Madrid, already has leadership experience.

In 2018, he took majority control of Spain's Real Valladolid, and in 2021 did the same for Cruzeiro, the Brazilian club where he started his career.

He sold his Cruzeiro stake in April this year.

In his interview, Ronaldo said he was in talks to "very soon" sell his Valladolid stake to avoid "any obstacle" to his CBF candidacy.