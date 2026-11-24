Senegal won back the Africa Cup of Nations title in a legal fight on Tuesday after the Court of Arbitration for Sport overturned an earlier ruling which handed the trophy to Morocco.

Africa Cup trophy given back to Senegal after CAS rules against Morocco. (AP Photo) more less

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Senegal won the Africa Cup on the field in a chaotic final in Morocco in January and then lost it in a legal case in March because its players walked off the field in protest in second-half stoppage time.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

CAS has now rejected that earlier ruling, citing referee Jean-Jacques Ndala’s decision to let the game resume after the protest.

Tournament regulations said a team which refuses to play should be considered to have lost the game, but CAS said those rules were meant only for cases “when a team’s conduct leads the referee to call off the game permanently.”

Ndala “did not err in law” when he resumed the game, CAS added.

Senegal won the final 1-0 after extra time with chaos on the field and violent clashes in the stands. The result was overturned two months later as a 3-0 default win for Morocco by an appeals panel appointed by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Senegal beat Morocco

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Senegal beat AFCON host nation Morocco after a 15-minute delay in play. At 0-0, Senegal’s team walked off the field to protest Morocco being awarded a penalty kick in the last minute of regulation time. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Senegal beat AFCON host nation Morocco after a 15-minute delay in play. At 0-0, Senegal’s team walked off the field to protest Morocco being awarded a penalty kick in the last minute of regulation time. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Match referee Ndala of Congo eventually allowed the game to restart, Morocco’s penalty by Brahim Diaz was saved, and Senegal won in extra time.

The laws of soccer state that referee decisions are final.

In the first legal case in March, CAF appeal judges cited AFCON tournament regulations that if a team “refuses to play or leaves the ground before the regular end of the match without the authorization of the referee, it shall be considered loser and shall be eliminated for good from the current competition.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The CAS judges heard evidence at a one-day hearing last month and the court promised a verdict by the end of November with a full written ruling of its judges setting out reasons for their decision.

CAS verdicts can be challenged at Switzerland’s supreme court though only on limited procedural grounds.

The next men’s AFCON starts in June co-hosted by Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania.