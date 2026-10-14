Shakhtar Donetsk dream of one day taking Champions League football back to Ukraine but a temporary home at Chelsea's Stamford Bridge helps keep the war-torn nation's struggles "visible", according to the club's chief executive Sergei Palkin.

Shakhtar hope London move a reminder of Ukraine conflict

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The Ukrainian champions entertain AEK Athens on Wednesday before hosting Sporting Lisbon, Fenerbahce and Real Madrid with west London their latest base.

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Shakhtar were forced to flee their home city in 2014, just two years after hosting the European Championship, after war broke out in the Donbas region but could still play their European games in western Ukraine.

However, since Russia's invasion in 2022, all European club matches and national team games have taken place abroad due to the security situation.

Poland, Germany and Slovenia have played host to Shakhtar in recent years, but Palkin believes the switch to "the football capital of the world" helps to keep the Ukrainian cause in the spotlight.

"We are representing our country and want to be visible for Ukraine," Palkin told the BBC.

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"We cannot fight alone. Part of our role when we play in London and other cities in Europe is to send these messages and remind people what's going on."

Yet the choice of Stamford Bridge has raised eyebrows.

Chelsea enjoyed a golden era of success under Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich between 2003 and 2022 before Britain sanctioned the oligarch for his close ties to the Kremlin and froze his assets.

Abramovich was forced to sell Chelsea as a result but retained the support of many fans who chanted his name following the British government's action.

- 'No excuses' -

On the field, Shakhtar have proven remarkably resistent in the face of such upheaval.

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They reached the semi-finals of the Conference League last season and the last four of the Europa League in 2020.

Despite the war, the club remain a hothouse for developing Brazilian talent with 14 players among the current squad from the South American nation.

Shakhtar have also maintained a reputation for nurturing up-and-coming young coaches.

Tottenham boss Roberto De Zerbi and Lyon coach Paulo Fonseca are among those to have taken charge during their period in exile.

Former Turkey and Atletico Madrid midfielder Arda Turan is the latest promising manager making waves at Shakhtar.

"We are looking on the positive side of being but we are dreaming of the day that we can play in Ukraine again," Turan said on Tuesday.

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"My players taught me how to live at war without showing excuses, always going on with the fight.

"I have an excellent group, not just the players but the staff, everyone in Ukraine.

"We are carrying the hopes of people. It's not just for football purposes."

kca/ea

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

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