ATHENS, Ga. — Gunner Stockton threw for 295 yards and three touchdowns as No. 2 Georgia cruised to 5-0 with a 38-14 win over Vanderbilt on Saturday.

Stockton throws 3 TDs as No. 2 Georgia rolls past Vanderbilt 38-14 and improves to 5-0

Georgia scored an opening drive touchdown for the fourth time this season as Stockton found Landon Roldan for a two-yard TD.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A Vanderbilt team led by backup quarterback Blaze Berlowitz showed some fight, answering back two drives later as Berlowitz found Junior Sherrill for a 60-yard touchdown and tied the game 7-all. It was the first first-quarter score for a Georgia opponent all season. The Bulldogs had outscored opponents 63-0 in the first quarter through the first four games.

Deep Dive How did Gunner Stockton perform in the game against Vanderbilt? Gunner Stockton threw for 295 yards and three touchdowns in the game against Vanderbilt. What impact did Jared Curtis' absence have on Vanderbilt's game against Georgia? Jared Curtis' absence was significant as he was a key player for Vanderbilt, but backup Blaze Berlowitz stepped in as quarterback due to Curtis' undisclosed injury. What was the outcome of the Georgia vs. Vanderbilt game? Georgia won the game against Vanderbilt with a score of 38-14, improving their record to 5-0.

Georgia pulled ahead with back-to-back rushing scores by Chauncey Bowens and Jaden Redell before halftime. The Bulldogs took advantage of good field positioning on the latter after blocking a Vanderbilt field goal attempt midway through the second quarter.

The Commodores cut into Georgia's lead again before halftime, narrowing the Bulldogs' advantage to 21-14 after a two-yard rushing touchdown by running back Sedrick Alexander.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Georgia extended its lead in the third quarter with an 11-play, 75-yard touchdown drive that took 6:39 off the clock. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Georgia extended its lead in the third quarter with an 11-play, 75-yard touchdown drive that took 6:39 off the clock. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Vanderbilt turned the ball over on downs late in the third quarter after a catch by Sherrill was ruled incomplete after a review, and the Bulldogs held Vanderbilt scoreless for the rest of the game.

Georgia: Ellis Robinson IV’s first interception of the season came at a good time early in the fourth quarter, putting the game out of reach for Vanderbilt.

Vanderbilt: Berlowitz's stats on paper didn't quite reflect the signal-caller's knack for keeping drives alive and the Commodores in the game for the first three quarters. He converted on 5-of-9 third-downs in the first half and finished the game with 37 rushing yards on eight carries.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

No. 2 Georgia faces No. 10 Alabama on Saturday night.

Vanderbilt hosts No. 9 Ole Miss on Saturday afternoon.

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here, visit the Top 25 here and see ’s full college football coverage here

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.