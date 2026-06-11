The biggest FIFA World Cup kicks off: Football's grandest event arrives with a promise of glory and demanding grit

The biggest World Cup in history is upon us. Come Thursday (IST), the 2026 FIFA World Cup will kick off at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. And before a ball has even been kicked, the tournament has already generated enough drama, controversy and expectation to command global attention, more often for reasons beyond football itself. General view as workers prepare the pitch ahead of the match (REUTERS)

Forty-eight nations. Three host countries. One hundred and four matches. Thirty-nine days. And a world that is simultaneously more football-mad and more politically fractured than ever before.

When Mexico face South Africa in a repeat of the 2010 World Cup opener on June 11 at the Azteca, a stadium becoming the first to host World Cup matches across three different editions, it will mark the beginning of a tournament unlike anything football has staged before. The final, scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, carries a record $50 million winner's prize. But as always, the true stakes extend far beyond money.

The beautiful game in a complicated world It would be convenient to keep football and politics separate. World Cups rarely allow that luxury.

From Benito Mussolini's Italy using the 1934 World Cup as a political tool to the tension surrounding Argentina and England in the years following the Falklands conflict, football's grandest tournament has often mirrored the world around it.

The 2026 edition is no different.

The ongoing diplomatic tensions between the United States and Iran have cast a shadow over the tournament for months. Iran's football federation publicly explored the possibility of playing its matches in Mexico amid concerns over travel, security and visa access.

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Mexico President Claudia Sheinbaum welcomed the idea, but FIFA president Gianni Infantino rejected any relocation proposal following a visit to Iran's training camp in March, reiterating that football's role is to "bring people together."

The tensions resurfaced this week when Iran's federation accused tournament organisers of restricting ticket allocations for Iranian supporters. Reports have also suggested that several Iranian officials and staff members were denied visas, forcing logistical complications that have seen Iran establish a training base in Tijuana, Mexico.

The problems have extended beyond Iran. Somalia referee Omar Artan, who was poised to become the first Somali official at a World Cup, was reportedly denied entry despite holding tournament credentials. Iraq striker Aymen Hussein was detained and questioned for several hours before being allowed into the country, while other delegations have reported heightened security scrutiny.