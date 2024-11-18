Tottenham Hotspur's Rodrigo Bentancur banned for seven games over alleged racial slur for teammate Son Heung-min

Tottenham's Rodrigo Bentancur was Monday given a seven-match domestic ban by the Football Association over an alleged racist remark made about teammate Son Heung-min in a TV interview. The midfielder was charged by the FA in September in connection with an alleged breach of its rules during the interview in his home country of Uruguay. Tottenham Hotspur's Rodrigo Bentancur celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Ian Walton(REUTERS)

The former Juventus player, who has also been fined £100,000 ($126,000), had been asked in June by a presenter for a Spurs player's shirt.

He replied: "Sonny's? It could be Sonny's cousin too as they all look the same."

Bentancur, 27, apologised to the South Korea international but because it was deemed an "aggravated breach", an independent regulatory commission panel was required to either uphold the FA charge or dismiss the case.

The panel upheld the charge and Bentancur will have to sit out Tottenham's next seven domestic fixtures, though he will be able to play in Europa League matches against Roma and Rangers.

The FA said in a statement that it was alleged that the incident constituted an "aggravated breach... as it included a reference -- whether express or implied -- to nationality and/or race and/or ethnic origin."

"Rodrigo Bentancur denied this charge, but the independent regulatory commission found it to be proven and imposed his sanctions following a hearing," it added.

Son, speaking in late September, said: "He apologised straight afterwards when we had holiday. I was at home. I didn't even realise what was going on. He sent me a long message and you could feel it was coming from his heart."

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou said Bentancur had acknowledged his mistake and had pleaded for leniency.

Bentancur will not return to domestic action until December 26, missing Premier League matches against Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool as well as Tottenham's League Cup quarter-final against Manchester United.

The Uruguayan has played 15 times for Tottenham this season, scoring one goal.