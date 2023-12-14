Transfer news roundup: Barcelona fail to sign Lionel Messi recommendation, Manchester United seek offers for Casemiro

With the winter transfer window approaching, European clubs will once again look to reinforce their squads ahead of the second-half of the ongoing season. The ongoing season has seen plenty of surprises, like Manchester United failing to qualify for the Champions League knockouts or Girona's performance in La Liga. Barcelona head coach Xavi Hernandez during training.(REUTERS)

Erik ten Hag is currently under-fire as Manchester United manager, and could reportedly be replaced by former Chelsea boss Graham Potter or ex-Real Madrid gaffer Julen Lopetegui. According to Sky Sports, Potter met incoming United investor Sir Jim Ratcliffee and reached a verbal agreement. Famous football journalist Fabrizio Romano denied Lopetegui's links to United.

Speaking to CaughtOffside, he said, "I wanted to start today by addressing some of the rumours about Erik ten Hag and a possible replacement being lined up by Manchester United, with some credible sources suggesting Julen Lopetegui is gaining strength as a candidate to take over at Old Trafford."

"I don’t want to deny or talk down any colleagues and the information they’re getting, but all I can say is that I’m not aware of any contact between Man United and Lopetegui at this stage. There’s not a lot more I can say other than what I’ve previously reported, which is that United continue to back Ten Hag, even if there is an awareness that things have to improve.

"I can also say that, for sure Lopetegui wants to work in the Premier League again after his experience at Wolves, and that’s why he said no to a proposal from Saudi Pro League side Al Ittihad recently. Apart from that, there’s no update as of now," he further added.

Meanwhile, Jadon Sancho will be left disappointed as Barcelona have ruled out a swap deal involving him and Raphinha, according to reports. Meanwhile, Donny van de Beek, another United player on the fringes, could see his move to Eintracht Frankfurt get blocked reportedly, due to his huge wages.

Barcelona might fail to sign Lionel Messi's recommendation Giovani Lo Celso as Tottenham have no interest in letting the Argentine midfielder go. On the other hand, Manchester United target Serhou Guirassy has rejected a new contract deal at Stuttgart, possibly for a move to England, according to reports. United are also reportedly looking for offers for Raphael Varane and Casemiro, with the Real Madrid duo underperforming in England.