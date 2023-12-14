Former Real Madrid manager 'well-positioned' to replace Erik ten Hag in Manchester United: Report

Failing to qualify for the UEFA Champions League knockouts this season could just be the final nail in the coffin for Erik ten Hag's polarising managerial tenure of Manchester United. The Red Devils crashed to a 0-1 defeat against Bayern Munich in their final UCL group stage game and finished bottom of their group. Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is currently facing plenty of criticism.(REUTERS)

In the Premier League, they are currently meandering at sixth position, registering only 27 points in 16 matches, packed with nine wins and seven defeats. They have now lost 12 of their opening 24 matches of this season, and have also ended their League Cup defence.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

According to reports, Dutchman Ten Hag could be replaced by former Real Madrid manager Julen Lopetegui, who is currently without a job, after leaving Wolverhamton Wanderers this summer. Football journalist Zach Lowy (via Relevo) has informed fans that Lopetegui could take over as United manager after rejecting an 18 million euros annual offer from an unknown Saudi Arabian club.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, he wrote, "Julen Lopetegui is well-positioned to become Manchester United’s new manager, per @relevo. A few weeks ago, he rejected an offer of €18m/year from a Saudi club as he wanted to remain in Europe."

For their upcoming match, United face Liverpool in the Premier League, on Sunday at Anfield. A win could see Ten Hag remain in the hot seat, but a defeat could see him bid adieu to Old Trafford.

But renowned football journalist Fabrizio Romano has refuted such claims. Speaking to CaughtOffside, he said, "I wanted to start today by addressing some of the rumours about Erik ten Hag and a possible replacement being lined up by Manchester United, with some credible sources suggesting Julen Lopetegui is gaining strength as a candidate to take over at Old Trafford."

"I don’t want to deny or talk down any colleagues and the information they’re getting, but all I can say is that I’m not aware of any contact between Man United and Lopetegui at this stage. There’s not a lot more I can say other than what I’ve previously reported, which is that United continue to back Ten Hag, even if there is an awareness that things have to improve.

"I can also say that, for sure Lopetegui wants to work in the Premier League again after his experience at Wolves, and that’s why he said no to a proposal from Saudi Pro League side Al Ittihad recently. Apart from that, there’s no update as of now," he further added.