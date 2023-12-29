Transfer news roundup: Roberto Firmino set for Premier League return, Manchester City eye Argentine wonderkid

With the winter transfer window approaching soon, European football clubs will be looking to reinforce their squads ahead of the second-half of the ongoing season. Former Liverpool star Roberto Firmino is reportedly set to make a return to the Premier League, and is in Sheffield United's radar. Roberto Firmino is set for a Premier League return.(AFP)

Meanwhile, Port Vale wonderkid Liam Brazier is currently involved in a transfer war reportedly as Borussia Dortmund head a pack of top European sides for his signature. It is also being reported that Arsenal and Chelsea have received a setback in their pursuit of Sporting Lisbon's Viktor Gyokeres.

Chelsea have continued on with their spending spree and have signed wonderkid Pape Daouda Diong, according to reports. English midfielder Kalvin Phillips could be on his way to Newcastle United on a loan transfer and the green light has been given by Manchester City, according to reports.

Brentford's poor form could see the club preventing the sale of Ivan Toney to Arsenal, a report claimed. Also, Getafe president Angel Torres has revealed that he has held talks with Manchester United over a permanent transfer for Mason Greenwood.

Looking to improve their backline, Arsenal are currently eyeing Bayern Munich and Dutch defender Matthijs de Ligt. Also Gwangju FC's Ho-Yeon Jung has stated that a move to Celtic is getting completed and he could join the club next month.

Manchester City are reportedly very close to signing River Plate wonderkid Claudio Echeverri. According to Sky Sports, a fee of 25 million Euros has been agreed in principle for the Argentine. City hasn't made an official bid yet, but will make one when the window opens in January. Echeverri will turn 18 on January 2, and is expected to remain at River plate on loan for another year. It is also being reported that City don't think that personal terms will be a problem with the youngster, and it could be a deal similar to Julian Alvarez.