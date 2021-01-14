Trippier's ban to end in Feb regardless of Atletico appeal
The English Football Association has been unable to extend the end of Atletico Madrid defender Kieran Trippier's ban for breaching betting rules while it is blocked from being applied in Spain and the rest of the world.
Trippier served less than two weeks of the 10-week ban when FIFA paused the global extension of his punishment following an appeal by Atletico.
The sanction was imposed for Trippier giving information to friends on his transfer from Tottenham to the Spanish capital in 2019 which he knew they were using for betting. The ban runs through Feb. 28.
The FA asked its own independent regulatory commission to revise the dates of the suspension until FIFA decided on whether the suspension should apply beyond England.
But the FA said on Thursday the appeal had been rejected, meaning the punishment expires on Feb. 28 even if the FIFA part of the case is still ongoing and Trippier misses no more games.
The FA commission concluded Trippier was entitled to think “these long drawn-out proceedings had been finalized and that as from the end of February 2021 he could begin a new chapter," and that changing the dates of the suspension would create uncertainty for the player.
The decision also means if Trippier was to return to play in England in the transfer window that runs through Feb. 1, the ban will have been considered to still be running since Dec. 21.
“We accept that the suspension is probably having a deleterious effect upon KT’s transfer prospects,” the FA said.
Now there wouldn't be uncertainty for an English buying club about Trippier's ban continuing into March.
“There is a very real benefit to football worldwide," the FA commission said, “in resolving as quickly as possible whether it is open to clubs to intervene as AM (Atletico Madrid) has done in this case in the absence of its player’s consent and, indeed, against his wishes when such intervention might be viewed as frustrating the outcome of national disciplinary processes and the ability of FIFA to give effect to those outcomes worldwide.”
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PSG's Mbappe may feel old when facing new Angers prodigy Cho
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
FC Goa brush aside Jamshedpur FC with clinical outing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man United's title aspirations set for Anfield acid test
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Real Madrid sends Luka Jovic back to Frankfurt on loan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Russia giving up top FIFA seat, targets new UEFA position
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Trippier's ban to end in Feb regardless of Atletico appeal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Another Aston Villa game called off because of virus cases
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bayern defence a source of concern ahead of flying Freiburg visit
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tottenham buckles again in familiar style, City jumps to 3rd
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
FIFA grants approval for Macario to play for US
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Neymar scores as PSG beat Marseille to win Champions Trophy
- Neymar scored a late penalty as Paris Saint-Germain beat Marseille 2-1 on Wednesday to win the Champions Trophy and give new coach Mauricio Pochettino his first piece of silverware.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sergio Ramos can score more than me: Fernando Hierro
- Like Ramos, Hierro has been a Real Madrid and Spain captain; it fit that Hierro would say that “without a doubt” he “really wants” Ramos to stay at Real and help the La Liga champions rebuild.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ter Stegen's saves put Barcelona past Sociedad to reach Super Cup final
- Ter Stegen blocked penalties by Jon Bautista and Mikel Oyarzabal in the shootout before Barcelona substitute Riqui Puig converted the winning spot kick after the game had ended 1-1.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Late Lukaku goal helps Inter set up quarterfinal with Milan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bayer Leverkusen signs Fosu-Mensah from Manchester United
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox