UCL: Barcelona, Arsenal cruise; Bayern Munich stunned and Manchester United's slump continues

Barcelona survived a scare against Galatasaray in the Champions League on Tuesday. But Bayern Munich was stunned by a late equalizer from Viking in a 3-3 draw in Norway.

UCL: Barcelona hammer Galatasaray, Manchester United fall to Atletico Madrid (AFP and Reuters Images)

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Arsenal rolled over Lille and it was more misery for Manchester United.

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Barcelona's 100% start to the season was under threat down 1-0 to Galatasaray in Istanbul, but the Spanish champion rallied to a 4-1 win.

Deep Dive How did Barcelona come back to beat Galatasaray 4-1? Barcelona trailed after Galatasaray scored in the first half, but Joao Cancelo equalized just before halftime. Barcelona then scored three more times after the break to secure a 4-1 win. Why did Bayern Munich draw 3-3 with Viking? Bayern came back from 2-0 down to lead 3-2, but Michael Olise was sent off after receiving two yellow cards. Viking took advantage and scored a 90th-minute equalizer. Why was Raphinha absent for Barcelona against Galatasaray? Raphinha missed the match with a thigh injury picked up while playing for Brazil during the international break. Reports described it as a small muscle edema in the back of his right thigh.

Bayern was in even more trouble against Viking, trailing 2-0 at halftime before Harry Kane turned the game around with two goals after the break. Luis Diaz looked to have completed the comeback, but a red card for Michael Olise and a 90th minute goal from Herman Haugen provided another twist.

Arsenal cruised to a 3-0 win at home over Lille and Atletico Madrid piled more pressure on United coach Michael Carrick with a 2-0 win at the Metropolitano.

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{{^usCountry}} Inter Milan fell to a surprise 4-3 home loss to Club Brugge, and Villarreal beat Napoli 3-1. 10 out of 10 for Barcelona {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Inter Milan fell to a surprise 4-3 home loss to Club Brugge, and Villarreal beat Napoli 3-1. 10 out of 10 for Barcelona {{/usCountry}}

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It's 10 straight wins for Barcelona after it maintained its perfect record in all competitions despite early trouble in Turkey.

Aleksey Batrakov gave Galatasaray the lead before his team had a second goal ruled out for a tight offside. Joao Cancelo’s goal leveled the score just before halftime and it was all Barcelona after that with goals from Fermin Lopez, Anthony Gordon and Karim Adeyemi.

“In the second half, we dominated the game,” Barcelona coach Hansi Flick said. “We have to play like this, control the game, move the ball. This is our quality. This is our strength, and we have to show our level.”

Late drama for Bayern

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A bizarre sending-off for Olise paved the way for Norwegian team Viking to rescue a draw in its first Champions League home game since 1992.

Shortly after Bayern went ahead 3-2, Olise picked up two yellow cards in quick succession — the second for tossing the ball at opponent Zlatko Tripic while the referee was still booking him for his first foul.

Tripic then provided the cross that allowed Haugen to head in the equalizer in the 90th minute.

“We were dominant, but at the moment it feels like every chance for the opposition leads to a goal," Bayern coach Vincent Kompany said.

Martinez lashes out

Lisandro Martinez hit out at Manchester United’s hierarchy after the club extended its winless run to five games.

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Michael Carrick’s team has won just two games in all competitions this term and fell to a fourth loss after goals from Pablo Barrios in the first minute and Ademola Lookman in the second half.

Speaking afterward, Martinez was critical of United’s offseason recruitment.

“I have to control myself a lot. But sometimes it’s a reflection in the mirror of how is our club at the moment,” the Argentina defender told Amazon Prime. “We did a fantastic season last season. And now we expect more from the top, from up, to bring more players to compete because many teams bring many players as well, and today also Atletico they have an amazing team and they deserved to win today.

“I expect more from our technical director. I would have to be honest, as the players, we have to do more, but it’s just important when you make a strong squad to be ready for this kind of night.”

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In London, Bukayo Saka stepped off the bench to score a goal in Arsenal's 3-0 win over Lille.

The England forward came on after 65 minutes at the Emirates and within two minutes set up at goal for Eberechi Eze. Four minutes later he was on the score sheet himself.

Jurrien Timber had given Arsenal the lead in the 64th.

Tresoldi's reputation grows

Nicolo Tresoldi is emerging as one of the brightest prospects in Europe and he enhanced his reputation with a hat trick in Brugge's seven-goal thriller against Inter.

The Italian-born Germany under-21 international opened the scoring with a first-half penalty and completed his hat trick with two more after the break.

Lautaro Martinez scored twice for Inter.

“It was my dream as a kid to play here," he told broadcaster Proximus Belgium. “I was here in the stands as a kid watching Milan and tonight I played against Inter. It can’t get any better. I was shaking before the penalty, but it was the perfect moment."

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There was also defeat for Napoli at Villarreal despite going ahead early on through Amir Rrahmani.

Historic win for Sabah

Azerbaijani outsider Sabah claimed its first win in the league phase of the competition by beating Slavia Prague 2-0.

Second-half goals from Kaheem Parris and Joy-Lance Mickels secured the historic win in Baku. The club was only founded nine years ago.

Sporting Lisbon also sealed a 2-0 win at Lens through goals from Luis Suarez and Issa Doumbia.

Brajan Gruda’s first Champions League goal lifted Leipzig to a 1-0 win over PSV Eindhoven to rebound after a heavy opening loss to newcomer Como. Leipzig keeper Maarten Vandevoordt earlier saved a penalty from PSV’s Ivan Perisic.