Vincent Kompany's Bayern Munich return timeline uncertain as club confirms weeks-long absence

Bayern Munich sporting director Max Eberl has confirmed that Vincent Kompany remains hospitalised but is now stable, after collapsing during a training session on Friday. The 40-year-old Belgian, recovering from a virus, is expected to be out for an extended period. His absence will be a setback for Bayern, who face Freiburg in Bundesliga on Sunday. Assistant coach Aaron Danks will take charge of the team during Kompany's recovery.

Vincent Kompany is currently hospitalised after collapsing in training. (AFP)

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Speaking at a press conference on Saturday, Eberl confirmed Kompany is stable. Medical examinations are still to determine the virus affecting the former Manchester City and Belgium captain. The club has yet to establish how long the 40-year-old will need to recover.

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"Vinnie will be given all the time he needs. We're not starting to put together any timeframes.

"We need to firstly figure out what it is and then we'll discuss calmly what recovery time is to be. We won't be talking about days, but weeks. We need to all be clear on that."

Danks, who addressed the media in Kompany’s absence on Saturday, said he checked on the manager's health over a brief call with him on Friday, and that they avoided any discussion about football, concentrating only on Kompany’s well-being.

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{{^usCountry}} "I explained to him that we wouldn't be having no football conversations. It was just checking in on his health and making sure he's OK. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I explained to him that we wouldn't be having no football conversations. It was just checking in on his health and making sure he's OK. {{/usCountry}}

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"All the football operations are in our hands and we'll work together as a team to keep the club moving forward."

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Bayern postponed their second team's match on Friday following Kompany's collapse, but sporting director Eberl said the club did not consider postponing Sunday's Bundesliga fixture against Freiburg.

"I think the greatest joy for Vinnie would be for us to play well tomorrow and, ideally, get a positive result," Eberl said.

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"That would probably be one of the best things we could do to help him recover."

Kimmich to miss Freiburg clash

Danks confirmed Germany captain Joshua Kimmich, who has been on bereavement leave since Tuesday, would also miss Sunday's game.

Kompany returned to the dugout for Wednesday's home clash with Arsenal despite missing the pre-match press conference due to the virus. The defending champions sit atop the Bundesliga table ahead of Sunday's game, one point above Freiburg.