Live

Wales vs Denmark Live Score, Euro 2020: Can Denmark beat Gareth Bale's Wales to reach quarters in Eriksen's absence?

  UEFA Euro 2020, Wales vs Denmark Live Score: The first Round of 16 game promises to be extremely enthralling as Gareth Bale and Wales lock horns with Denmark, who will once again take the field in Christian Eriksen's absence. Follow the live score and updates of the Euro 2020 R16 clash between Wales vs Denmark.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUN 26, 2021 09:00 PM IST

Euro 2020 Live Score, Wales vs Denmark: The first Round of 16 clash of the tournament promises to be an extremely enthralling encounter as Gareth Bale's Wales square off against Denmark. The Danes will have the advantage of massive support in Amsterdam? Can they ride on it to stop the Dragons in Christian Eriksen's absence? Stay tuned to find out. You cannot miss this one.


Follow the live score and updates of the Euro 2020 R16 clash between Wales vs Denmark

Follow all the updates here:

  • JUN 26, 2021 08:59 PM IST

    Wales vs Denmark: Team News

    Wales recal Ben Davies, Chris Mepham and Kieffer Moore for this round of 16 tie.

  • JUN 26, 2021 08:57 PM IST

    What happened in group stage?

    While Wales finished second to Italy in Group A, Denmark, despite losing Christian Eriksen and losing their first two games, registered an emphatic victory in their last group game to finish second to Belgium in Group B

  • JUN 26, 2021 08:49 PM IST

    Denmark Playing XI:

    Schmeichel, Christensen, Kjaer, Vestergaard, Stryger Larsen, Hojbjerg, Delaney, Maehle, Braithwaite, Damsgaard, Dolberg.


    Subs: Andersen, Skov, Skov Olsen, Mathias Zanka Jorgensen, Norgaard, Lossl, Wind, Cornelius, Ronnow, Jensen, Christiansen, Boilesen.

  • JUN 26, 2021 08:49 PM IST

    Wales Playing XI:

    Ward, Connor Roberts, Rodon, Mepham, Ben Davies, Morrell, Allen, Bale, Ramsey, James, Moore.


    Subs: Hennessey, Gunter, Neco Williams, Lockyer, Wilson, Tyler Roberts, Jonathan Williams, Brooks, Adam Davies, Levitt, Cabango, Smith.

  • JUN 26, 2021 08:07 PM IST

    Wales vs Denmark LIVE!

    Hello and Welcome! The Euro 2020 knockout stage begins with Gareth Bale's Wales taking on Denmark in the first Round of 16 game. Can the Danes, in the absence of Christan Eriksen, stop the Dragons to reach the quarterfinals? Stay tuned to find out!

