Wales vs Denmark Live Score, Euro 2020: Can Denmark beat Gareth Bale's Wales to reach quarters in Eriksen's absence?
Follow all the updates here:
JUN 26, 2021 08:59 PM IST
Wales vs Denmark: Team News
Wales recal Ben Davies, Chris Mepham and Kieffer Moore for this round of 16 tie.
JUN 26, 2021 08:57 PM IST
What happened in group stage?
While Wales finished second to Italy in Group A, Denmark, despite losing Christian Eriksen and losing their first two games, registered an emphatic victory in their last group game to finish second to Belgium in Group B
JUN 26, 2021 08:49 PM IST
Denmark Playing XI:
Schmeichel, Christensen, Kjaer, Vestergaard, Stryger Larsen, Hojbjerg, Delaney, Maehle, Braithwaite, Damsgaard, Dolberg.
Subs: Andersen, Skov, Skov Olsen, Mathias Zanka Jorgensen, Norgaard, Lossl, Wind, Cornelius, Ronnow, Jensen, Christiansen, Boilesen.
JUN 26, 2021 08:49 PM IST
Wales Playing XI:
Ward, Connor Roberts, Rodon, Mepham, Ben Davies, Morrell, Allen, Bale, Ramsey, James, Moore.
Subs: Hennessey, Gunter, Neco Williams, Lockyer, Wilson, Tyler Roberts, Jonathan Williams, Brooks, Adam Davies, Levitt, Cabango, Smith.
JUN 26, 2021 08:07 PM IST
Wales vs Denmark LIVE!
Hello and Welcome! The Euro 2020 knockout stage begins with Gareth Bale's Wales taking on Denmark in the first Round of 16 game. Can the Danes, in the absence of Christan Eriksen, stop the Dragons to reach the quarterfinals? Stay tuned to find out!
