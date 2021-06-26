'Class touch': Gareth Bale wins heart with amazing gesture for Denmark's Christian Eriksen

A framed Wales national team shirt with Christian Eriksen’s name on it was given to Denmark captain Simon Kjaer before the teams played in the round of 16 at the European Championship. Eriksen had collapsed on the field during Denmark’s opening match at Euro 2020 against Finland and had to be resuscitated with a defibrillator. (Euro 2020 Full Coverage)

As Eriksen is making his recovery after a major health scare, Wales football team presented their Round of 16 rivals with a jersey dedicated to his recovery.

Wales vs Denmark, Euro 2020 - LIVE!

The Wales jersey had “CHRISTIAN” written on top of Eriken’s No. 10 with a message that read 'BRYSIA WELLA" underneath. According to news agency AP, Brysia wella means get well soon in Welsh.

Kjaer, Bale, and all the three match officials in Amsterdam posed for a photo with the specialised framed jersey before the start of the match.

Twitterati was quick to praise Bale for the gesture:

Gareth Bale gifts the Denmark captain a Christian Eriksen shirt signed by the whole Welsh squad



Nice touch 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 pic.twitter.com/3769tU1owf — Welsh Fan Zone TV 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@WelshFanZoneTV) June 26, 2021

This is what football is about. A touch of class from Wales 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿. Gareth Bale gifts Denmark 🇩🇰 a Christian Eriksen shirt signed by the whole Welsh squad ahead of kick-off. #DEN #WAL #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/tgKANEBtk2 — ❂ Yübbîę Umoh ❂ (@Yubbie007) June 26, 2021

Both Denmark and Wales reached the Round of 16 after finishing in the 2nd position in their respective groups