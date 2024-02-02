Watch: Did Jude Bellingham mutter the 'R' word against Mason Greenwood? Video sends shockwaves

Real Madrid's routine win over Getafe saw a notable incident as fans claimed to have lip-read a shocking insult from Jude Bellingham towards Mason Greenwood. The latter had joined Getafe on loan from Manchester United in controversial circumstances last year; Greenwood was arrested on allegations of sexual assault in 2022 and was suspended by the club. Jude Bellingham during the match against Getafe(X)

Following a long criminal investigation into a possible attempted rape that was closed by prosecutors last year, United decided to part ways with Greenwood, allowing him to join Getafe on a season-long loan.

During the match between Real Madrid and Getafe on Thursday, Greenwood tackled Bellingham near the sidelines, following which the camera panned towards the latter. Fans claimed Bellingham uttered the word ‘rapist’, as the clip went viral on social media.

Prosecutors in England closed their case in February last year, saying “a combination of the withdrawal of key witnesses and new material that came to light meant there was no longer a realistic prospect of conviction.”

In their statement announcing Greenwood's departure, Manchester United had said it was the best decision for both parties involved.

“The move enables Greenwood to begin to rebuild his career away from Manchester United. The club will continue to offer its support to Mason and his family during this period of transition,” the statement read.

Since joining Getafe, Greenwood has made 17 league appearances for the side, scoring four goals. He almost levelled for the side against Real Madrid during the 51st minute of the match, too; however, Joselu eventually put the game to bed with a brace as the Spanish giants jumped to the top of the table.

Real moved to 57 points, two ahead Girona and 10 clear of Atletico Madrid and Barcelona. The leaders host Atletico on Sunday and Girona six days later in games that will be crucial in the LaLiga title run-in.

"If we win the next two games we will have six more points and that will be good," Ancelotti told a press conference.

"Let's hope we can count on Rudiger (for Sunday's derby), I think he can recover. We have two days to try to get him back, it's a strong blow to the thigh."