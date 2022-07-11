Watch: Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola chased by fan for selfie during late-night bike ride

Pep Guardiola received a big scare when a fan chased him for a selfie during a late-night bike ride. According to The Sun, the incident occurred at Parsonage Gardens in Manchester. The 51-year-old was left confused as the fan sped towards him down an alley after he ignored shouts for 'a picture'. The video was uploaded on Tik Tok and was captioned as, 'I met Pep'.

The supporter began to film when he began to follow the former Barcelona manager. He first called out, "Oi Pep, let me get a picture bro".

But after Guardiola ignored his request, the fan increased his speed and sped towards him. After the Spaniard got off his bike the fan asked for a picture again, to which Guardiola agreed but he ignored a fist bump.

Here is the video of the incident:

Man scared Pep Guardiola 😂pic.twitter.com/K9nJY6i7AE — Eric Njiru (@EricNjiiru) July 11, 2022

After having made some stunning signings during the ongoing summer transfer window, Guardiola will be aiming to challenge for the UEFA Champions League title once again with City. The star attraction from the new arrivals will be Erilng Haaland. The striker joined City from Borussia Dortmund for 51 million euros, putting an end to a huge transfer saga.

Haaland made his Dortmund debut in January 2020 and went on to score 85 goals in 88 fixtures. He was last season's top scorer in the UEFA Champions League and also in the Nations League with Norway. The 21-year-old also scored 22 goals in the previous Bundesliga season.

According to SportBible, Haaland also explained the reason behind his transfer to City. "Signed a five-year deal so we have to start there. In the end, I just had the feeling in my stomach, the feeling with the way they play, everything, I had the feeling for City. I played against them last year and when you meet it is completely different to the TV. I didn’t touch the ball for 25 minutes and it is like, '(Ilkay) Gundogan please stop playing tiki-taka'. It is a different level how they play and that is what I want to be a part of", he stated.

