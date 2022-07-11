Home / Sports / Football / Watch: David Beckham's son Romeo scores free-kick from long range, Twitter reacts 'like father, like son'
Romeo Beckham fired a curler towards the near post, as a desperate diving attempt by the goalkeeper went in vain. The moment took place in the match between Inter Miami CF II and Orlando City B, which the former won 3-1.
Published on Jul 11, 2022 12:21 PM IST
Romeo Beckham, son of former England captain David Beckham, converted a sensational free-kick from long range, which also marked his first professional goal. The 19-year-old fired a curler towards the near post, as a desperate diving attempt by the goalkeeper went in vain. The moment took place in the match between Inter Miami CF II and Orlando City B, which the former won 3-1. (Also Read | Why Manchester United have suddenly gone Dutch)

A video of it was shared by MLS NEXT Pro on social media, which drew reactions from many fans of the senior Beckham. Here is the video and reactions:

Apart from this, Beckham also played a role in the team's second goal with an assist. With that he moved into sole possession of first place with his league-leading seventh-assist.

Romeo made headlines in April after making a hat-trick of assists in a MLS Next Pro fixture.

The exchange between David Beckham and his son Romeo.&nbsp;(Screengrab)
The former Manchester United and Real Madrid midfielder also congratulated his son for the stunning free-kick. He posted a message on his Instagram story, where he wrote: "Well done mate so proud. First goal in a MIAMI shirt.”

Romeo reacted to it and responded: “Love you dad, that was for you.”

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

