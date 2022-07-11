Watch: David Beckham's son Romeo scores free-kick from long range, Twitter reacts 'like father, like son'
Romeo Beckham, son of former England captain David Beckham, converted a sensational free-kick from long range, which also marked his first professional goal. The 19-year-old fired a curler towards the near post, as a desperate diving attempt by the goalkeeper went in vain. The moment took place in the match between Inter Miami CF II and Orlando City B, which the former won 3-1. (Also Read | Why Manchester United have suddenly gone Dutch)
A video of it was shared by MLS NEXT Pro on social media, which drew reactions from many fans of the senior Beckham. Here is the video and reactions:
Apart from this, Beckham also played a role in the team's second goal with an assist. With that he moved into sole possession of first place with his league-leading seventh-assist.
Romeo made headlines in April after making a hat-trick of assists in a MLS Next Pro fixture.
The former Manchester United and Real Madrid midfielder also congratulated his son for the stunning free-kick. He posted a message on his Instagram story, where he wrote: "Well done mate so proud. First goal in a MIAMI shirt.”
Romeo reacted to it and responded: “Love you dad, that was for you.”
