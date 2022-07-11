Watch: David Beckham's son Romeo scores free-kick from long range, Twitter reacts 'like father, like son'

Romeo Beckham, son of former England captain David Beckham, converted a sensational free-kick from long range, which also marked his first professional goal. The 19-year-old fired a curler towards the near post, as a desperate diving attempt by the goalkeeper went in vain. The moment took place in the match between Inter Miami CF II and Orlando City B, which the former won 3-1. (Also Read | Why Manchester United have suddenly gone Dutch)

A video of it was shared by MLS NEXT Pro on social media, which drew reactions from many fans of the senior Beckham. Here is the video and reactions:

Romeo Beckham scored his first-ever MLS NEXT Pro goal! 💫 pic.twitter.com/M2NRqrioRp — MLS NEXT Pro (@MLSNEXTPRO) July 11, 2022

Bend it like Beckham, literally… Romeo Beckham with his father’s trademark free kick to score for #InterMiamiCF II pic.twitter.com/uHlcYgVWoi — Manuel Veth (@ManuelVeth) July 11, 2022

like father ..like son 🎯



Romeo Beckham Bend it like A Beckham ♥pic.twitter.com/ogM5BpyfW8 — نصر (@MohamedNasr1811) July 11, 2022

Romeo Beckham provided 5 assists for Inter Miami reserves in the MLS Next Pro this season.



All of them with some really good crosses.



The 19-year-old right-winger will not be half as good as his father of course but these crossing skills is a thing they have in common. pic.twitter.com/EQlsQ7yKMk — Football Talent Scout - Jacek Kulig (@FTalentScout) July 2, 2022

Romeo Beckham takes one out of his dad’s playbook with a sweet free kick to extend IMCF II’s comeback lead over the kittens to 3-1! https://t.co/sVPqtwnqIv — IMCF Traveller (@IMCFTraveller) July 11, 2022

Apart from this, Beckham also played a role in the team's second goal with an assist. With that he moved into sole possession of first place with his league-leading seventh-assist.

Romeo made headlines in April after making a hat-trick of assists in a MLS Next Pro fixture.

The exchange between David Beckham and his son Romeo. (Screengrab)

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid midfielder also congratulated his son for the stunning free-kick. He posted a message on his Instagram story, where he wrote: "Well done mate so proud. First goal in a MIAMI shirt.”

Romeo reacted to it and responded: “Love you dad, that was for you.”

