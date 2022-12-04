Watch: Star-struck Australia players line-up for a selfie with Lionel Messi after loss to Argentina in FIFA World Cup

Argentina captain Lionel Messi led from the front as his team reached the quarterfinal by beating Australia 2-1 in the round of 16 on Sunday. Messi scored the first goal for Argentina in the 35th minute which was then followed by a goal from Julian Alvarez to make the lead 2-0. In the 77th minute, Enzo Fernandez conceded an own goal to the horror of Argentina's fans amid loud cheers from Australian spectators. But eventually Argentina secured the win even though Australia tried hard to secure a draw.

Football experts often say that Messi surpasses nationalities and identities when it comes to having fans. It was quite evident on Sunday when opposition Australia players waited to get clicked with the the star striker. A video of the same has gone viral on social media where Australia players can be seen taking turns to have their photographs clicked alongside Messi.

Australia players taking pictures with Lionel Messi after their World Cup match. pic.twitter.com/S0D8k4jjiK — FT90Extra (@FT90Extra) December 4, 2022

In a post match interview, the Argentina striker summed up his thoughts on the team's performance.

" The truth is that yes, we got complicated with the 2-1, because it was a game that was under control and we could have even finished it off. They scored a goal off a rebound and then it's normal, they start throwing balls in the last minutes. We felt the sensation in the last minutes that they were coming but well, we got through and that's what is important," said Messi.

It was 1000th match of Messi's career and he got his name etched in history as by scoring his 9th goal in FIFA World Cups, he climbed to the second spot in the list of all-time highest goal scorers for Argentina in the tournament. He also got the monkey off his back as he scored in the knockout stage of the World Cup for the first time.

Team Argentina will now lock horns with Netherlands in the quarterfinal on on Saturday, December 10.

