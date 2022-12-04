‘Pray for the King’: Kylian Mbappe, Harry Kane lead wishes for ailing Brazil legend Pele

Football legend Pele is currently hospitalized due to colon cancer and other health complications. As per latest reports, he has been put on palliative or end-of-life care by the doctors after they accessed his health. The news of Pele's deteriorating health has spread like a wildfire among his thousands of fans and well-wishers from all around the globe.

Harry Kane, captain of England football team took cognizance of Pele's health situation and wished him all the best ahead of England's round of 16 match against Senegal. He also labelled Pele as an inspirational person.

"First and foremost, we send our best wishes to him and his family as well. He's an inspiration in our game, an incredible footballer and an incredible person." said Kane as quoted by India Today.

The England captain also reminisced some advices given by Pele to him which have been very useful and helped him grow as a wonderful player in football. He revealed that Pele had asked him never to think of himself as the best player in the world and work on improving one's game everyday..

"And I always feel like I'm someone who is always learning and will continue to learn for the rest of my career, so he was spot on with his advice," said Kane.

"Of course, sad to hear that news, but we wish him well, not just me but the whole England set-up as well," he added.

Meanwhile, several other football players prayed for Pele's health and wished for it on social media.

"Pray for the King," tweeted French footballer Kylian Mbappé.

Pray for the King 👑🙏🏽🇧🇷 @Pele — Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) December 3, 2022

"I LOVE...por siempre- KING PELE," tweeted former Argentina footballer Jorge D'Alessandro.

I LOVE 💛…🇧🇷… por siempre- KING 👑 “ PELE“ pic.twitter.com/8NDsLb3z0g — Jorge D'Alessandro (@pibedale) December 3, 2022

Amid rumours about his health situation, Pele provided update about his health on Instagram.

“My friends, I want to keep everyone calm and positive. I'm strong, with a lot of hope and I follow my treatment as usual. I want to thank the entire medical and nursing team for all the care I have received. I have a lot of faith in God and every message of love I receive from you all over the world keeps me full of energy. And watch Brazil in the World Cup too. Thank you so much for everything," read the Instagram post.

