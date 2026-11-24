Uttar Pradesh Football Sangh president Arvind Menon has announced his candidature for the post of president of the All India Football Federation (AIFF), promising a “new beginning” through grassroots revival, stronger player welfare and greater accountability for administrators.

Menon, 58, said football in India cannot improve through elite programmes alone or success in the odd tournament. more less

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The AIFF elections are scheduled for December 20. Menon, who has been elected UP Football Sangh president for a second term, has also been nominated as one of Uttar Pradesh’s two representatives in the electoral college.

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Kalyan Chaubey, the AIFF president from 2022-26, has not ruled out seeking a second term and a recent post on X from former president Praful Patel has led to speculation about whether he wanted to return. Neither Chaubey nor Patel have announced their candidature yet.

Chaubey is sharing his thoughts on football in India in a series of posts on X. Patel posted on Saturday listing what AIFF achieved on his watch and the challenges it had to face over the past four years.

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{{^usCountry}} Menon, 58, said football in India cannot improve through elite programmes alone or success in the odd tournament. India needs a pathway for players from villages, schools, districts and states to the national teams, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Menon, 58, said football in India cannot improve through elite programmes alone or success in the odd tournament. India needs a pathway for players from villages, schools, districts and states to the national teams, he said. {{/usCountry}}

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“I will make a roadmap by bringing together all the good players, seniors and experts,” Menon said on Tuesday. “We have to make a route through the grassroots.”

Menon said India’s large population and expanding sporting infrastructure had not translated into success in football. Citing India’s FIFA ranking of 141st, he said the problem lay in the system rather than a shortage of talent. “Among 211 countries (who are members of FIFA), we are at 141 (in the men’s game). This means that there is a shortage in the system. We have to fix the system,” he said.

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His proposed solution includes a national scouting and players’ development network, provide structured coaching and ensure that opportunities are not restricted to major cities. Menon compared the approach to cricket’s ability to discover talent from smaller centres in India. “India is such a big country and we have the power to reach them from the bottom,” he said.

Menon did not elaborate on how he would execute this or whether it would be different from the structure AIFF has in place. As per its website, AIFF scouts for talent during age-group leagues, national championships and competitions between schools, districts and listed academies. There is also a provision to conduct trials with state associations, according to the-aiff.com. “From Indians living outside the country, the scouting team invites videos and documents on scouting@the-aiff.com,” according to the website.

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Menon said AIFF must listen not only to administrators and coaches, but also to current and former players who understand the realities of training, competition and career progression. “Without the players, we are nothing,” Menon said.

Established in 1937, Chaubey is the first former player to head the federation.

Menon pledged to address players’ grievances, improve facilities and create an environment in which footballers feel supported. “The result will be seen when we give them facilities,” he said. “When we put them from the heart.”

Menon also called for better coordination among state units, sustained use of government-backed sporting initiatives, and a football culture built on teamwork and discipline. “If there is help, it should be sustained. If there is a hole in the pipeline, it should be sealed,” he said.

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Menon said football must rise in a manner that strengthens India’s global standing. “By 2047, Modi ji wants India to be a global sporting power. We have to reach those heights. We will do it with everyone’s strength. We will upgrade football.”

Menon was BJP’s general secretary (organisation) in Madhya Pradesh till 2016. He is currently joint in-charge of BJP’s Uttarakhand unit. Of Malayali heritage, Menon is from Varanasi.