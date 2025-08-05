Who was Jorge Costa? All on Jose Mourinho's Champions League-winning FC Porto captain

Jorge Costa, who served as the captain of Jose Mourinho's Porto Champions League-winning team, died of a cardiac arrest at Porto's training centre in Olival on Tuesday, The Sun reported. He was 53. Jorge Costa died on Tuesday after suffering cardiac arrest.(REUTERS)

Nicknamed "Tanque" (Tank) by his former teammates due to his aggressive style of defending, Costa was rushed to the São João hospital in a serious condition after he collapsed. He was later pronounced dead.

According to a Spanish media outlet, Diario AS, Costa felt unwell on Tuesday. After losing consciousness, he was treated by the club’s doctors, who used a defibrillator. Later, an ambulance was called to take him to the hospital.

It has been stated that Costa gave an interview to SportTV and later felt ill around midday. He had complained about the intense heat several times during the morning.

Who was Jorge Costa?

Beginning his football career at Porto in 1990, Costa graduated from the club's youth system. He remained a part of the side for nearly 15 years and was sent out on loan on three occasions at Penafiel, Maritimo and Charlton Athletic.

After parting ways with Porto in 2005, Costa went on to play the final season of his professional career in Standard Liège during the 2005-06 season.

Post that, he ventured into the management role and coached multiple clubs across different countries, Starting with Braga, he was later associated with teams like Olhanense, Académica, CFR Cluj, AEL Limassol, Anorthosis, Paços Ferreira, Sfaxien, Arouca, Mumbai City, Farense, Gaz Metan Mediaș and AVS.

He was appointed as the head coach of Mumbai City FC in 2020. Apart from this, he featured in the Portugal national football team and scored two goals in 50 appearances.

He even served as the manager of the Gabon national team for two years. Eventually, he made his return to Porto in 2024 to serve as the director of football.

One of the biggest highlight of Jorge Costa's career was when he served as the captain of the Jose Mourinho's Champions League winning side in 2004.

Besides that, he won several league titles, such as the Uefa Cup, the Intercontinental Cup as well as five Taca de Portugal trophies.

