Jorge Costa dies at 53: Former FC Porto captain's cause of death revealed

Jorge Costa died of a heart attack on Tuesday, FC Porto confirmed the news on social media. The former Champions League winner suffered a cardiac arrest while at Porto's training centre in Olival, per The Sun. Jorge Costa has died at 53(AP)

How did Jorge Costa die? Former FC Porto captain's cause of death revealed

“Jorge Costa has left us. One of us, a leader, captain, example. A symbol of FC Porto. Thank you for being FC Porto until the end. Forever, Jorge Costa,” the club wrote on X.

Costa was working as FC Porto's director of football at the time of his death. The club released an official statement on its website, expressing its “deepest sadness and consternation at the passing of an inescapable figure in the Club's history.”

“Throughout his life, on and off the field, Jorge Costa embodied the values that define FC Porto: dedication, leadership, passion, and an unwavering spirit of conquest. He influenced generations of fans and became a major symbol of Porto,” the statement continues.

“Jorge Costa's legacy will always live on in the memory of all Porto fans. You will never be forgotten, Captain,” it adds. Costa began his football career at Porto, playing a total of 383 times for the club. He won 24 trophies, including a Champions League triumph in the 2003-04 season and the UEFA Cup in the previous season.