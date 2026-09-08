Moqi , The Indian junior women's hockey team continued their dominant run at the Asia Cup, cruising to a commanding 7-0 victory over Japan in their third elite pool match to secure a place in the quarterfinals here on Tuesday.

India enter quarterfinals with commanding 7-0 win over Japan in Women''s Junior Asia Cup

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With nine points from three matches, India currently sit at the top of the Elite Pool.

They will face China on Wednesday in their final pool match, which will determine the top position in the pool. China currently have six points from two matches.

Having opened their campaign with a 4-1 win over Korea before registering an 11-1 victory against Malaysia, India carried their attacking momentum into the clash against Japan and took control of proceedings right from the start.

India's early pressure was rewarded in the fifth minute when Krishna Sharma found the back of the net for a 1-0 lead.

India doubled their advantage in the ninth minute after a foul by a Japanese defender inside the circle resulted in a penalty stroke. Supriya stepped up and made no mistake from the spot to put India 2-0 ahead.

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{{^usCountry}} India continued to dominate proceedings and added a third goal just before the end of the opening quarter. Purnima Yadav scored a field goal in the 14th minute as India finished the first quarter with a commanding 3-0 lead. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} India continued to dominate proceedings and added a third goal just before the end of the opening quarter. Purnima Yadav scored a field goal in the 14th minute as India finished the first quarter with a commanding 3-0 lead. {{/usCountry}}

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Japan came out with greater attacking intent in the second quarter as they looked to find a way back into the contest, while India continued to search for opportunities to extend their advantage. However, neither side was able to add to the scoreline, and India went into the half-time break with a comfortable 3-0 lead.

Japan began the third quarter with renewed attacking intent, looking to register their first goal of the match. However, the Indian defence remained resolute and effectively nullified Japan's attempts.

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India then shifted the gears once again, scoring three goals in the space of five minutes.

Geeta Yadav smashed a field goal in the 41st minute to make it 4-0 before completing her brace in the 45th minute, further strengthening India's commanding position.

India added another goal just a minute later. Purnima found the back of the net in the 46th minute to complete her brace and take the lead to 6-0 at the end of the third quarter.

The Indian side maintained its attacking intent in the final quarter and was rewarded once again in the 50th minute when Sanika Chandrakant Mane scored to make it 7-0.

India comfortably saw out the remainder of the match to register their third consecutive victory.

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