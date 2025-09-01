India vs Kazakhstan, Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs KAZ live on TV and online

Harmanpreet Singh's India will take on Kazakhstan in their final Pool A encounter of the ongoing Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025. The hosts will look to end the group stage on a high after registering victories in their opening two matches against China and Japan. India lead Pool A with 6 points as opposed to China and Japan, both of whom have 1 win each. India will take on Kazakhstan in the Hockey Asia Cup on Monday. (PTI)

In their opening match, India got the better of China, defeating the side 4-3 in a thrilling encounter. In the game against Japan, India managed to hang on in the final quarter, winning the contest 4-2.

Kazakhstan are expected to be no challenge for India as the side have already conceded 20 goals in their first two matches - 7 against Japan and 13 against China.

India are already through to the Super 4s stage with China and Japan contesting for the remaining spot from Pool A.

India squad: Sumit, Jarmanpreet Singh, Sanjay, Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Krishan Pathak, Suraj Karkera, Mandeep Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Rajinder Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad.

Here are all the telecast and streaming details for the Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 match between India and Kazakhstan

When will the Asia Cup 2025 hockey match between India and Kazakhstan take place?

The Asia Cup 2025 hockey match between India and Kazakhstan will take place on Monday, September 1. The contest will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Where will the Asia Cup 2025 hockey match between India and Kazakhstan take place?

The Asia Cup 2025 hockey match between India and Kazakhstan will take place at Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Rajgir, Bihar.

Which channels will broadcast the Asia Cup 2025 hockey match between India and Kazakhstan?

The Asia Cup 2025 hockey match between India and Kazakhstan will be broadcast on the Sony Sports Network.

Where will live streaming be available for the Asia Cup 2025 hockey match between India and Kazakhstan?

The Asia Cup 2025 hockey match between India and Kazakhstan will be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website.