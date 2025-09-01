Search
Mon, Sept 01, 2025
New Delhi oC

India vs Kazakhstan, Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs KAZ live on TV and online

ByHT Sports Desk
Updated on: Sept 01, 2025 06:50 am IST

Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025, India vs Kazakhstan: Here are all the streaming and telecast details for the all-important contest.

Harmanpreet Singh's India will take on Kazakhstan in their final Pool A encounter of the ongoing Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025. The hosts will look to end the group stage on a high after registering victories in their opening two matches against China and Japan. India lead Pool A with 6 points as opposed to China and Japan, both of whom have 1 win each.

India will take on Kazakhstan in the Hockey Asia Cup on Monday. (PTI)
India will take on Kazakhstan in the Hockey Asia Cup on Monday. (PTI)

In their opening match, India got the better of China, defeating the side 4-3 in a thrilling encounter. In the game against Japan, India managed to hang on in the final quarter, winning the contest 4-2.

Kazakhstan are expected to be no challenge for India as the side have already conceded 20 goals in their first two matches - 7 against Japan and 13 against China.

India are already through to the Super 4s stage with China and Japan contesting for the remaining spot from Pool A.

India squad: Sumit, Jarmanpreet Singh, Sanjay, Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Krishan Pathak, Suraj Karkera, Mandeep Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Rajinder Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad.

Here are all the telecast and streaming details for the Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 match between India and Kazakhstan

When will the Asia Cup 2025 hockey match between India and Kazakhstan take place?

The Asia Cup 2025 hockey match between India and Kazakhstan will take place on Monday, September 1. The contest will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Where will the Asia Cup 2025 hockey match between India and Kazakhstan take place?

The Asia Cup 2025 hockey match between India and Kazakhstan will take place at Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Rajgir, Bihar.

Which channels will broadcast the Asia Cup 2025 hockey match between India and Kazakhstan?

The Asia Cup 2025 hockey match between India and Kazakhstan will be broadcast on the Sony Sports Network.

Where will live streaming be available for the Asia Cup 2025 hockey match between India and Kazakhstan?

The Asia Cup 2025 hockey match between India and Kazakhstan will be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website.

Catch all the Latest T20 World Cup 2024 news and Live Cricket Score along with World Cup 2024 Schedule and World Cup 2024 Points Table related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch all the Latest T20 World Cup 2024 news and Live Cricket Score along with World Cup 2024 Schedule and World Cup 2024 Points Table related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Sports / Hockey / India vs Kazakhstan, Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs KAZ live on TV and online
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On