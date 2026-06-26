India vs Pakistan LIVE Updates, FIH Men's Pro League Hockey: Can IND complete double over PAK?
India vs Pakistan LIVE Updates, FIH Men's Pro League Hockey: India take on Pakistan in their final game of the campaign and will be hoping to do a double against their arch-rivals. Follow live score and latest updates of India vs Pakistan.
India vs Pakistan LIVE Updates, FIH Men's Pro League Hockey: The Indian men's hockey team will take on Pakistan in their final FIH Pro League fixture on Friday at the Lee Valley Hockey and Centre in London. India lost 4-1 to England in the shootout, less than 24 hours ago, after the match ended in a 2-2 draw in normal time. India is still ranked second from bottom in the league after 14 points from 14 games. On the other hand, Pakistan is at the bottom of the standings after losing all 14 games this season. Both India and Pakistan met earlier this week, with the former sealing a 4-3 victory....Read More
India vs Pakistan LIVE Updates, FIH Men's Pro League Hockey: Previous meeting
India vs Pakistan LIVE Updates, FIH Men's Pro League Hockey: In their earlier meeting, India clinched a 4-3 win against Pakistan, courtesy of goals from Abhishek, Nilakanta, Sukhjeet and Rajinder.
India vs Pakistan LIVE Updates, FIH Men's Pro League Hockey: Hello and welcome everyone!
India vs Pakistan LIVE Updates, FIH Men's Pro League Hockey: Welcome to our live coverage of today's FIH Men's Pro League fixture between India and Pakistan in London. Both sides met earlier and India came out on top. Can they do the double tonight?