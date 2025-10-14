Search
Tue, Oct 14, 2025
Indian hockey team gives high fives to Pakistan players, ends bitter sporting enmity after Asia Cup handshake row

ByHT Sports Desk
Published on: Oct 14, 2025 07:25 pm IST

The Pakistan players lined up as their Indian counterparts high-fived each of them before taking their positions in the match at Johor Bahru, Malaysia.

The senior men's and women's cricket teams of India did not shake hands with their Pakistani counterparts in the Asia Cup 2025 and the ODI World Cup 2025, respectively, in the wake of Operation Sindoor. Something similar was expected from the hockey team in the Sultan of Johor Cup. There was no handshake between the India and Pakistani players at the start of the game, but players from both sides indulged in high-fives.

India hockey players doing high fives with Pakistan in Sultan of Johor Cup
India hockey players doing high fives with Pakistan in Sultan of Johor Cup

The Pakistan players lined up as their Indian counterparts high-fived each of them before taking their positions in the match at Johor Bahru, Malaysia, on Tuesday. The Sultan of Johor Cup is an annual U21 men's hockey tournament held in Malaysia.

India's refusal to engage in post-match handshakes during their Asia Cup cricket matches — including the final — sparked a diplomatic row, prompting Pakistan to lodge an official protest with the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Expecting something similar even on the hockey turf, a senior official of the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) confirmed that their players were instructed to be mentally prepared for a "no handshakes" scenario in Tuesday’s match.

"The players have been told that if the Indian players don't shake hands before or after the match, just ignore the gesture and move on. They have also been told to avoid any emotional tussles or signs during the game," the PHF official said.

The PHF is keen to keep its players focused amid growing political undertones. "We have told the players to just focus on their matches," the official added.

Pakistan, after a heavy 7-1 win over hosts Malaysia in their tournament opener, fell short against Great Britain in their second match. India, under the guidance of legendary goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, have had a strong start with consecutive wins over Great Britain (3-2) and New Zealand (4-2), maintaining an unbeaten record so far.

