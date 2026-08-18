Amstelveen, Pakistan hockey legend Samiullah Khan has sounded a clarion call to his team, urging them to forge an impenetrable defensive wall and ensure they do not surrender penalty corners in the crucial opening quarter of their high-stakes FIH World Cup pool clash against arch-rivals India on Wednesday.

Keep India away from early PCs: Paki legend Samiullah's tips to team

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Pakistan need a win to keep their campaign alive, while India can progress to the next round with a draw.

"I would advise Pakistan captain to keep a compact defence and not concede any penalty corners to India in the first quarter," Samiullah , the current chief selector of Pakistan, told PTI.

Deep Dive What strategies does Samiullah suggest for Pakistan to win against India in the Hockey World Cup? Samiullah advises Pakistan to maintain a compact defense to avoid conceding penalty corners, especially in the first quarter, and recommends that midfielders push towards the goal rather than passing back. Why is the match between India and Pakistan crucial for both teams in the Hockey World Cup? The match is critical as Pakistan needs a win to keep their hopes alive, while India can secure qualification for the next round with even a draw, making it a must-win for Pakistan. How can India ensure qualification against Pakistan following their loss to England? India can secure qualification by winning against Pakistan, which would guarantee them a top-two finish in their pool, while a draw could still lead to qualification depending on the outcome of other matches.

"My suggestion to the midfielders is to advance towards the goal instead of passing backwards. The forwards will have to score through diagonal and interchange passes," he said.

The two-time Olympic gold medallist, popularly known as the 'Flying Horse' for his speed on the ground, feels Pakistan's largely young side can handle the pressure.

"They recently played India in the Pro League and gave a tough fight. Each of these players has played more than 50 matches. They know how important this match is," said one of the key members of the golden generation of Pakistan Hockey.

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{{^usCountry}} Samiullah also praised India's transformation since 2016, saying Pakistan needs a similar long-term vision. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Samiullah also praised India's transformation since 2016, saying Pakistan needs a similar long-term vision. {{/usCountry}}

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"India improved its system, expanded its player pool, improved penalty corners and deep defence, and its players are now earning well. In Pakistan, our federations lack long-term vision and set small goals," he said.

The 74-year-old also lamented the fading intensity of the India-Pakistan rivalry.

"Earlier, India and Pakistan would play Olympic and Asian Games finals and there would be huge hype. In 1978 and 1982, 20,000 to 35,000 spectators would watch us," he said.

Samiullah believes the two Asian giants must bring back skill and artistry to attract fans.

"Europeans made hockey like football and eliminated skill. But teams like Belgium and Germany are now showing skills inside the circle. India and Pakistan also need to bring back dribbling and artistic hockey to revive the charm of old rivalry," he said.

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Asked about his most memorable India-Pakistan match, Samiullah immediately recalled Pakistan's 7-1 win in the 1982 Asian Games in Delhi.

"We thought this record would never be broken, but Pakistan lost to India 10-2 at the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games," he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.