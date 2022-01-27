PM Modi condoles demise of hockey legend Charanjit Singh: ‘He played a key role in the successes of the Indian Hockey’

India Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to hockey legend Charanjit Singh, who passed away on Thursday in his hometown of Una, Himachal Pradesh. Singh was the captain of India’s 1964 Tokyo Olympics gold medal winning hockey team who played as a mid-fielder. Hailing his contributions towards the rich legacy of Indian hockey, Modi condoled Charanjit's demise

"Saddened by the passing away of noted Hockey player, Shri Charanjit Singh. He played a key role in the successes of the Indian Hockey Team, most notably in the Rome and Tokyo Olympics in the 1960s. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti," PM Modi tweeted.

Hockey India paid its condolences, saying that the country has lost a legend of the sport. "It is a sad day for the hockey fraternity. Even in his old age, he would light up every time there were conversations about hockey and he could accurately recall every great moment he was part of during India's golden days of hockey," HI president Gyanendro Nigombam said.

"He was a legendary halfback who inspired an entire generation of players. He was a very cool-headed captain and he will forever be remembered for his incredible skills on the field and for his humility off the field."

The two-time Olympian was a part of India's glorious days. A charismatic halfback, Charanjit had led the Indian team to a historic gold medal in 1964 Tokyo Olympics, beating Pakistan in the final and also featured in the Indian team that won silver in the 1960 Games in Rome. Besides captaining the Olympic gold-winning team in 1964, he was also a part of the silver-winning side in the 1960 edition of the Games. He was also a part of the 1962 Asian Games silver-winning team.

His last rites will be performed this evening in Una. "His last rites will be performed today after my sister reaches Una from Delhi," Chiranjit's younger son VP Singh said.

(With inputs from PTI)