The 44th All India KD Singh ‘Babu’ Invitational men’s hockey Tournament is currently underway at the Mohammad Shahid Synthetic Hockey Stadium here. While the tournament features leading teams and experienced players from across the country, it has exposed a picture of neglect at one of Uttar Pradesh’s important hockey venues. The synthetic turf was laid in 2016 when the venue was meant to host practice matches for the FIH Junior Men’s Hockey World Cup

An uneven and worn-out pitch, inadequate changing rooms, the absence of a functioning scoreboard and other discrepancies have raised questions about the upkeep of the stadium.

The synthetic turf was laid in 2016 when the venue was meant to host practice matches for the FIH Junior Men’s Hockey World Cup that was held in Lucknow. A decade later, the surface has visibly deteriorated. Players have complained that the turf is uneven and worn out in several areas, making movement and ball control difficult.

In a fast-paced sport such as hockey, a poor surface affects performance. More worryingly, it increases the risk of slips, falls and injuries.

The competition is meant to honour the legacy of KD Singh Babu, an Olympic gold medallist and one of India’s celebrated hockey players, and promote the game in the state. Instead, players are being forced to adjust their game to a substandard surface.

Teams have also flagged the poor changing rooms. The absence of a scoreboard has further diminished the experience for the spectators. The fans depend on announcements to keep track of the scores.

Stadium in-charge Mohd Akram said that letters requesting sanctioning of funds and work for revamping the scoreboard have been sent to the Regional Sports Office, but no action has been taken so far.

The UP government has projected sports development as a priority with emphasis on investment in sports infrastructure, support for athletes and the creation of opportunities for young talent.

“The company that installed the scoreboard has said that the system has become obsolete so we are trying to change it with some old stuff soon, but it will take time,” regional sports officer Atul Sinha said on Tuesday.

“Proposal for new turf and even for the relaying of courts at the badminton hall has already been sent to the government and we hope to get things done by the end of this year,” he added.