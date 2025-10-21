Tyson Foerster scored two power-play tallies and Owen Tippett tallied twice at even strength as the Philadelphia Flyers topped the visiting Seattle Kraken 5-2 on Monday. Tyson Foerster, Owen Tippett carry Flyers past Kraken

Travis Konecny added a goal for Philadelphia, while Cam York registered a career-high three assists. Dan Vladar made 21 saves to help the Flyers conclude a 3-1-0 homestand.

Jordan Eberle and Jani Nyman scored for Seattle, which fell to 1-1-2 on its six-game road trip. Joey Daccord allowed five goals on 21 shots in the first two periods before giving way to Philipp Grubauer, who turned aside all six shots he faced in the final stanza.

The teams took turns scoring a first-period goal following puck-handling miscues from the opposing goaltender. Eberle's tally made it 1-0 in favor of the visitors at 7:16 before the hosts responded on Tippett's power-play goal less than three minutes later.

Foerster broke the tie with a wrister from the left circle, a power-play goal that made it 2-1 at 13:19 of the first period.

The Flyers scored twice in 33 seconds early in the second period. Egor Zamula found Konecny on the doorstep with a perfect setup to make it 3-1 at 4:59 before Foerster deflected a shot from York on a man advantage to extend the lead.

About three minutes later, a loose puck in front led to a power-play goal by Nyman. Matty Beniers had the key pass on the play, setting up Nyman for his third goal of the season as the Kraken got within 4-2 at 8:33 of the middle frame.

The Flyers got the last laugh of the period, as Tippett scored from a sharp angle, squeezing his shot past Daccord to make it 5-2 heading into the third.

Tippett has scored five goals in the past five games, and he and Foerster each notched his first multi-goal game of the season. Philadelphia captain Sean Couturier added two assists, giving him five assists and seven total points in the past four contests.

