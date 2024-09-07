Young India forwards face ACT test in China

India skipper Harmanpreet Singh walked to the edge of the Moqi Training Base ground to soak in the picturesque Nierji Dam and the expanse of water next to the hockey stadium. The entire 18-member squad has enjoyed the quiet of the sparsely populated and scenic Hulunbuir City since landing in China a few days ago. The Indian men’s hockey team. (Hockey India)

The break — and the felicitations — is over following the bronze medal finish at the Paris Olympics. The Indian hockey team starts its new Olympic cycle with the Asian Champions Trophy that begins on Sunday. India play hosts China in their opening game.

While 10 of the 16 Olympic medallists will be playing in China, vice-captain Hardik Singh, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Upadhyay, Shamsher Singh and Gurjant Singh have been rested.

In their place an extremely young forward line that includes Araijeet Singh Hundal, Uttam Singh and debutant Gurjot Singh will be tested with Mohammed Raheel Mouseen backing up as attacking midfielder. The rest of the midfield and defence comprises experienced campaigners.

“This is an important campaign for us to ensure we build on our ranking points. The new Olympic cycle for us begins with the Asian Champions Trophy and we are ready for the challenge,” chief coach Craig Fulton said.

“While we have rested a few players from the squad that played in Paris, we have brought in a few youngsters who have done well in training and have earned the opportunity. As a team, we want to continue to dominate the Asian continent.”

A year back, an undefeated India had marched to their fourth ACT title in Chennai. As Olympic medallists and the highest ranked team in the tournament at No.5, they would expect an encore, despite some top players sitting out as part of the rebuilding exercise.

After facing world No.23 China on Sunday, India will take on No.15 Japan (September 9), No.13 Malaysia (September 11), No.14 South Korea (September 12) and No.16 Pakistan (September 14) with the top four teams qualifying for the semi-finals. With goalkeeper PR Sreejesh having retired after Paris, the goal will be guarded by Krishan Pathak and Suraj Karkera.

“The ACT last year gave us the right momentum going into the Asian Games (India won gold) and following it up with the Olympic Games, to stand on the podium yet again. This time too, we want to begin the new Olympic cycle by winning here. This is an important tournament for us in terms of world ranking points and we are ready for the challenge,” Harmanpreet said.