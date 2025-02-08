Hornets use late three vs. Spurs to halt six-game slide

Miles Bridges made the go-ahead 3-pointer with 1.4 seconds to play and the Charlotte Hornets eked out a 117-116 victory against the visiting San Antonio Spurs on Friday night to halt a six-game losing streak. HT Image

It appeared Charlotte had lost its seventh straight when De'Aaron Fox hit a 3-pointer for San Antonio at the other end, but officials correctly ruled that Fox's shot came after the buzzer and wiped away the basket.

Bridges finished with 25 points and LaMelo Ball pumped in 24 with 10 assists to spark the Hornets in his return from a five-game absence . Nick Smith Jr. poured in 19 points, reserves Seth Curry and KJ Simpson each finished with 12 points and Moussa Diabate grabbed 15 rebounds for Charlotte.

Rookie Stephon Castle scored a career-high 33 points off the bench for the Spurs, while Fox rolled up 22 points. Victor Wembanyama provided 16 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks, Devin Vassell had 15 points and Jeremy Sochan ended up with 11 points and 12 boards.

San Antonio trailed for most of the night but finally caught up on Fox's floater that tied the game at 114 with 42 seconds left. After Diabate missed a layup for the Hornets, Fox put the visitors ahead on a jumper with 8.4 seconds left prior to Bridges' last shot.

Charlotte went 2-7 on a nine-game homestand.

The Hornets broke out to a 26-10 lead during the first quarter, with Ball racking up nine quick points. The Spurs were 1-for-10 on first-quarter 3-point attempts and entered the second period down 34-22.

Charlotte carried a 62-50 lead into halftime, benefitting from 53.1 percent shooting from the field that included 9-for-18 on 3s. Ball had 17 points by the break.

The Hornets entered the fourth quarter up 92-81 and led by as many as 12 before the Spurs rallied.

Ball was back in action for the first time since departing a Jan. 27 game against the Los Angeles Lakers with a left ankle sprain.

Even with the high-scoring guard back, Charlotte had a makeshift lineup because center Mark Williams had been traded away to the Lakers, and newcomers Dalton Knecht and Cam Reddish had not yet been activated.

Field Level Media

