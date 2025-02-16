Johni Broome scores 19 points as No. 1 Auburn holds off in-state rival and No. 2 Alabama 94-85

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Johni Broome had 19 points and 14 rebounds and five teammates scored in double figures as No. 1 Auburn beat in-state rival and second-ranked Alabama 94-85 on Saturday in a matchup of top-ranked teams. HT Image

Mark Sears scored 18 points and Grant Nelson added 12 points and 12 rebounds for Alabama, which rallied from a double-digit deficit in the second half, but failed to complete the comeback.

Denver Jones scored 16 points, Chad Baker-Mazara and Miles Kelly added 15 points apiece, Chaney Johnson had 14 and Tahaad Pettiford 13 for Auburn .

Labaron Philon and Aden Holloway each scored 10 for Alabama . Takeaways

Auburn: Starter Dylan Cardwell fouled out after playing just 12 minutes, and key bench player Baker-Mazara foul out with just over two minutes remaining. Johnson picked up much of the slack, playing 33 minutes, after averaging 23 minutes per game.

Alabama: The Crimson Tide allowed the Tigers to shoot 46% from the field. It was the first time in conference play a team has shot better than 40% from the field at home against Alabama. Key moment

Before fouling out, Baker-Mazara scored consecutive baskets to give the Tigers the lead for good with about six minutes to play. Key stat

Alabama entered the season shooting 34.4% from 3-point range but made just five of its 26 3-point attempts on Saturday. Up next

Auburn hosts Arkansas on Wednesday night, while Alabama plays at No. 21 Missouri the same night.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.