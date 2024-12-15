Menu Explore
Lucky to survive Bumrah spell, but nice to make runs against India: Head

PTI |
Dec 15, 2024 02:11 PM IST

Brisbane, Travis Head is delighted to have notched up another hundred against India, but the Australian left-hander conceded that he was immensely fortunate to survive a fine spell from Jasprit Bumrah on the second of the third Test.

HT Image
HT Image

Head’s 152 was his third hundred against India in his last six innings, firing the Aussies to a commanding 405 for 7 alongside centurion Steve Smith .

"Jasprit comes on, I was a bit lucky with a few good spells. He goes for the base of the stumps early. I think it's about reacting. He has a good bouncer. He's got brilliant wicket-taking balls," Head told the host broadcaster.

"For me, it is about being positive against him. It doesn't mean that I need to score runs against him, but more about being proactive with my forward defence," he added.

But Head was happy to continue his dominance over India. He had made a hundred last year in the WTC final at the Oval before scoring a ton at Adelaide in the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

"We play India a lot. Nice to make the runs. Pretty special to be able to back it up this week. Thought I batted well in Adelaide and Perth.

"We see them so much. They are hugely challenging. It is about being as positive as I can,” he said.

Head also paid tribute to Smith, with whom he shared a 200-plus alliance for the fourth wicket to take Australia to a position of strength.

"I've always enjoyed that about Steve. I've felt that when he's in the zone and batting well, I go unnoticed. I thought he was moving really well. I didn't feel I would lose my partner at the other end, so that gives me some too," he added.

The 30-year-old looked well set to make his maiden Test double hundred but he was not particularly unhappy to miss the milestone.

"I'm just looking to score. If the game presents an opportunity to score runs, I want to score. I'm not here for milestones, I truly want to play well for the boys. I love the group. I enjoy what I do. I try to do what the team needs," he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

